Major NFL advertiser’s TV ad impressions fall millions short—inside sports’ viewing discrepancies

Growing importance of sports

While the study didn’t look at the divergence for other types of programming, it’s likely much smaller for scripted, reality and news programming than sports, where interest waxes and wanes depending on how the games go.

The potentially big divergence between average and individual spot minutes in sports is getting more important all the time as sports take an ever bigger share of TV dollars and sports rights fees soar amid growing competition from networks, streaming services and digital platforms.

ISpot found a 12% increase in delivery of sports ad units in the past year, when sports accounted for 14% of linear TV commercial time for the full year, rising to 19% in the fourth quarter.

The patterns suggest that different game parts should command different prices, but that’s generally not the way inventory is sold, according to industry executives. Networks that have access to iSpot, VideoAmp, Comsore or, more recently, Nielsen big data plus panel products, could trade on pod-level, spot-level or even second-level data in some cases. But they generally don’t, according to measurement industry executives.

Nielsen late last year backed out of plans to trade only on individual rather than average commercial minutes for this year’s upfront, which is trading largely on Nielsen’s legacy C3 and C7 currencies based on panel data and average commercial minutes.

Arbitrage opportunities

That suggests considerable room for arbitrage, using informed guesses on what individual commercial audiences actually will be to get the largest audiences while paying only on the average audience. But agencies largely aren’t using available data in that way, said executives familiar with industry trading.

Some marketers, however, are, said iSpot CEO Sean Muller.

“We do have some more sophisticated clients,” he said. “A lot of advertisers have absolutely adopted this exact-ad measurement and have been using our system for arbitrage, not just in sports, but in other areas. I even know one client thatºs taken all this and has literally created a predictive model of the different types of sports and sports teams to decide where they might want to be buying to get higher audiences. So the smarter ones are already arbitraging and there's likely more arbitrage coming.”

Why not trade on commercial minutes?

Networks have resisted trading on individual minutes or pods, said Josh Chasin, former chief measurability officer of VideoAmp and now an independent consultant.

“It upsets the whole apple cart of price and how sales forces get compensated,” Chasin said. “When the conversation moved to whether currency should move to what I call exact commercial seconds for this upfront, the consensus was that it was way too disruptive.”

Eventually, the market will move to trading on individual commercial minutes or some more exact measure. Predicting exactly when that will happen is harder. It’s all in keeping with a decades-long history of media measurement moving to more granular data but sellers resisting the move, Chasin said.

Howard Shimmel, head of strategy for media analytics firm Datafuelx, said his best prediction is that the next upfront, 2025-26, will move to individual commercial minutes or impression-based measures. But that was long the prediction for this year’s upfront, and it didn’t happen.

Shimmel said big obstacles remain to widespread adoption of spot-level TV buying, including the need for agencies to upgrade their information technology systems to trade on more granular data and Mediaocean implementing long-expected changes to its industry-leading billing and payments infrastructure to accommodate minute- or impression-level buys.