The NFL signs Apple Music as Super Bowl halftime show sponsor

Apple Music will sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show under a new multi-year deal with the NFL, putting the tech giant at the center of the most-watched TV event of the year. The music streaming platform replaces Pepsi, which had backed the star-studded show for 10 years before failing to renew its deal earlier this year.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior VP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, said in a statement. "We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology."

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of Apple Music and Beats stated: “Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage.”

The NFL did not release financial terms of the deal. Sports Business Journal earlier this year reported that the league was seeking $40 million to $50 million for the halftime package.

Apple’s deal gives the NFL another deep pocketed tech partner. It follows the league’s 11-year, $1 billion a year pact with Amazon, which began streaming “Thursday Night Football” games this season. Apple and Amazon are reportedly among the companies vying to replace Direct TV as the carrier of the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package, the premium service that allows subscribers to watch every game on football Sundays, rather than just those delivered on local CBS or Fox stations.

After Pepsi exited the halftime deal, it seemed inevitable that the drinks giant would be replaced by a tech-focused entertainment brand, given the changing nature of sports sponsorships and the unique opportunities the show brings. It is routinely among the most-watched part of the game; the 2022 show, starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, averaged 103.4 million viewers.

While those massive viewing numbers bring huge awareness opportunities, sports sponsors are looking for more than awareness; they want content that can be leveraged across multiple platforms for long periods of time.

Pepsi over the years tried to get more value from the show by hyping it early with various initiatives. Last season, for instance, it launched a special Super Bowl halftime show app that housed content related to the show, including behind-the-scenes footage, as well as information on sweepstakes like the chance to win sideline passes to the show,

Apple Music, of course, it better suited to integrate the show into its existing services, given that music streaming is its core business. Apple will presumably try to use the show, and the content around it, to boost its subscriber count. It ranks second in music streaming subscriber share at 15%, but is way behind leader Spotify, which has 31% share, according to figures published last year by entertainment intelligence firm Midia Research.

In the press release announcing the deal, Apple and the NFL stated that “over the coming months, fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter."

Late Thursday night, Apple Music simply tweeted, "See you in February."