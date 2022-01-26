Media

Nielsen miscount costs TV networks at least $350 million, trade group says

The biggest gaps are among young, Black and Hispanic viewers, VAB says
By Jack Neff. Published on January 26, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch Stephen Colbert’s hilarious take on Miller Lite’s Super Bowl metaverse plans
20220126_iStock-1127269000_3x2.jpg
Credit: iStock

Nielsen’s undercount of out-of-home TV viewing disclosed late last year was much worse than the measurement giant initially indicated and disproportionately missed young, Black and Hispanic viewers, according to a report released today by the Video Advertising Bureau.

The VAB said Nielsen’s recount so far shows $350 million in lost network revenue and suggests the overall total will be more than $700 million.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

"We reviewed the information shared by the VAB today, and while we acknowledge the understatement in a portion of our national out-of-home audiences, we stand by our prior statements that the magnitude of the issue was very small for the majority of telecasts," a Nielsen spokesperson said via email. 

In a bad news dump during a holiday week, Nielsen reported on Dec. 22 that out-of-home viewing hadn’t been reported for broadband-only homes in national audience measurements from September 2020 through December 2021.

Nielsen has since reprocessed half of the 16 months in question, according to the VAB, and the results show a far bigger impact than previously disclosed.

Overall, the reprocessed months so far indicate a loss of $350 million in ad revenue for networks, according to the VAB, and since those months represent less than half the total undercount period, the group estimates the total impact at more than $700 million.

More Nielsen news
Nielsen reveals error in out-of-home TV ratings
Jack Neff
Nielsen opens up cross-platform measurement to Disney and Magna
Jack Neff
Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system
Jack Neff

The undercount resulted in 30 billion ad impressions disappearing from May through December 2021, including 10.5 billion among people 18-34. Of those 30 billion lost impressions, a disproportionate 7 billion were ads seen by Black viewers, and 5.5 billion were seen by Hispanic viewers. Black and Hispanic people made up close to 42% of the lost impressions, compared to making up 31% of the overall U.S. population in the 2020 Census.

RSVP for Ad Age’s Super Bowl event on Feb. 8 at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

The undercount comes at a time when Nielsen is trying to win back support from media companies, agencies and marketers to regain accreditation from the industry’s Media Rating Council, which was suspended in September over other undercounting problems.

It also comes as Nielsen is beginning to open an early version of its next generation Nielsen One cross-platform measurement platform, which is ultimately expected to replace its current TV ratings.

The VAB in its report said the errors are “cause for concern about Nielsen’s core competency, and their ability to implement complicated cross-platform products using that same foundation.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch Stephen Colbert’s hilarious take on Miller Lite’s Super Bowl metaverse plans

Watch Stephen Colbert’s hilarious take on Miller Lite’s Super Bowl metaverse plans
Email remains direct marketers' top choice despite social media rise, ANA study finds

Email remains direct marketers' top choice despite social media rise, ANA study finds
Netflix subscriber forecast falls short of expectations

Netflix subscriber forecast falls short of expectations
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wants gender-equity ads from brands—not product pitches

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wants gender-equity ads from brands—not product pitches
NBCUniversal will test iSpot.tv metrics to measure 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI

NBCUniversal will test iSpot.tv metrics to measure 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI
NFL viewership rises 10% as close games bring fans back

NFL viewership rises 10% as close games bring fans back
Discovery takes minority ownership in TV consortium OpenAP

Discovery takes minority ownership in TV consortium OpenAP
Jeanine Poggi promoted to editor of Ad Age

Jeanine Poggi promoted to editor of Ad Age