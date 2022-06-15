Nielsen's new measurement solution takes shape with custom audiences and ROI options

The advanced audience capability will integrate Polk automotive audience segments from S&P Global Mobility, followed by additional groups, including marketers’ own custom segments based on their first-party data, Nielsen’s statement said. The first iteration of Nielsen One’s outcomes capabilities “reflect attribution metrics for consumer packaged goods, soon to be followed by automotive campaigns,” Nielsen stated.

Other competitors in TV and digital audience measurement, including Comscore, TVSquared and 605, previously incorporated CPG and/or Polk data for targeting and measuring the impact of advertising.

“We continue to make tremendous progress to bring cross-platform metrics to market by the end of this year,” said Nielsen Chief Operating Officer Karthik Rao in a statement. “We continue to innovate our solution to add more features while bringing in additional metrics that matter most to marketers. By previewing advanced audiences and outcomes measurement alongside reach and frequency metrics, we are helping marketers with a next generation solution where they will be able to better understand the value of the investments they are making, the targeted audiences they're reaching and the actions being taken in a single view.”

The advanced audience and outcomes features will remain in alpha form upon their introduction into Nielsen One’s user interface next year, according to Nielsen’s statement.