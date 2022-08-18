Streaming TV surpasses cable viewing for the first time, Nielsen reports

Similarly, a recent report from Samba TV found that during this year’s second quarter, the three months leading up to July, linear TV consumption had dropped to a record low, with only half of the U.S. population tuning in compared to the 88% that used streaming platforms. That gap grew exponentially among audiences under the age of 35, who watched nearly 25% less linear TV than older demographics.

“With 95% of all linear ad impressions now reaching only half of American television viewers, we have reached a tipping point for television and advertising more broadly,” said Samba TV CEO and co-founder Ashwin Navin in a statement. “This is a wake up call moment for our industry. It has become a business imperative for the advertising market to evolve away from legacy practices that are leading to significant waste and missed opportunities.”

“Looking forward, streaming is working everywhere,” said Reed Hastings, Netflix’s founder and co-CEO, during the streamer’s second-quarter earnings call. “Everyone is pouring in—definitely the end of linear TV over the next five, 10 years.”

In addition to the whopping amount of time audiences spent with “Stranger Things,” Nielsen found Netflix contributed nearly 11 billion minutes of combined viewership for its shows “Virgin River” and “The Umbrella Academy.” Streaming minutes also got a bump from Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Bear,” three billion combined, as well as Amazon Prime Video’s “The Terminal List” and The Boys,” at eight billion combined.