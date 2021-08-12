Nielsen TV ratings accreditation 'hiatus' gives rivals opening

Nielsen put its Media Rating Council accreditation for national TV measurement on hiatus, raising the possibility of a bigger opening for rival measurement currencies in the multi-billion dollar market.
Nielsen framed the move in a statement as a way for it to, “concentrate our audit-related efforts on continuing to address panel concerns alongside the transformation of our national TV product and development of Nielsen ONE” cross-panel measurement.
The move comes amid an MRC audit prompted by complaints from TV networks that changes Nielsen made with its panel during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to continuing undercounting audiences, particularly among minority households.
“As we previously announced in November 2020, we are transforming our national TV products through the integration of big data sources and have committed to delivering impact data beginning in January 2022,” Nielsen said. The company also said it’s strengthening connected TV and streaming measurements as it prepares a single, de-duplicated cross-media measurement solution.
Nielsen didn’t disclose how long the hiatus might last, but said it remains “confident in the integrity of our data and measurement, and fully support the audit process.”
The VAB, a trade body representing TV networks, isn’t buying the back story.