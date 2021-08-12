Media

Nielsen TV ratings accreditation 'hiatus' gives rivals opening

Measurements by Comscore, VideoAmp and others put on equal footing
By Jack Neff. Published on August 12, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Disney beats analysts’ quarterly estimate for streaming sign-ups
Credit: iStock

Nielsen put its Media Rating Council accreditation for national TV measurement on hiatus, raising the possibility of a bigger opening for rival measurement currencies in the multi-billion dollar market.

Nielsen framed the move in a statement as a way for it to, “concentrate our audit-related efforts on continuing to address panel concerns alongside the transformation of our national TV product and development of Nielsen ONE” cross-panel measurement.

The move comes amid an MRC audit prompted by complaints from TV networks that changes Nielsen made with its panel during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to continuing undercounting audiences, particularly among minority households.

“As we previously announced in November 2020, we are transforming our national TV products through the integration of big data sources and have committed to delivering impact data beginning in January 2022,” Nielsen said. The company also said it’s strengthening connected TV and streaming measurements as it prepares a single, de-duplicated cross-media measurement solution.

Nielsen didn’t disclose how long the hiatus might last, but said it remains “confident in the integrity of our data and measurement, and fully support the audit process.”

The VAB, a trade body representing TV networks, isn’t buying the back story.

Related Article
TV networks call for suspension of Nielsen ratings accreditation amid continued problems
Jack Neff
Nielsen's TV ratings mess could be tipping point in its dominance
Jack Neff
Nielsen unveils solution for cookieless media measurement
Jack Neff

“After months of Nielsen’s very public insistence that there was nothing wrong with their ratings data, but now facing a slam-dunk VAB case for accreditation suspension, Nielsen has essentially announced ‘you can’t fire me, I quit’ just hours before the MRC suspension vote process is activated,” the VAB said in a statement. “What cannot be evaded or dodged is the level of all-industry intervention coming to Nielsen with a mandate of change-or-die transparency needed for going forward with any real credibility. The VAB will be pursuing the case for radical Nielsen change with more voracity than ever.”

It’s unclear whether the ratings suspension could affect TV network contracts with Nielsen, the most lucrative business in media measurement. VAB CEO Sean Cunningham says the suspension is likely to be “a point of dialogue and contention,” but added that contractual issues are between Nielsen and the networks. One person familiar with the matter said the move won’t affect contracts.

In calling for the suspension last month, Cunningham says TV deals using Nielsen ratings would likely continue during suspension, albeit with added caution.

But Nielsen’s hiatus means its national TV ratings are currently just as accredited as any alternatives that networks may put forward for doing deals — such as those from Comscore and VideoAmp — which is to say not at all. Whether that will make advertisers more inclined to do deals using alternative measurements remains to be seen.

Cunningham says Nielsen’s hiatus is “an important development” in terms of Nielsen alternatives.

“This past upfront saw probably the largest use of other measurement and currency sets in an attempt to find more of a truth set on data,” Cunningham says. “I think this is just going to accelerate that. I think it evens the playing field by the suspension of accreditation, where there isn’t some theoretical loftier status of one of these four.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Disney beats analysts’ quarterly estimate for streaming sign-ups

Disney beats analysts’ quarterly estimate for streaming sign-ups
See Colbert’s spoof of Elon Musk’s space billboards

See Colbert’s spoof of Elon Musk’s space billboards
NBCUniversal looks to boost Hispanic interest in Peacock

NBCUniversal looks to boost Hispanic interest in Peacock

WarnerMedia creates content studio to help brands connect with its IP

WarnerMedia creates content studio to help brands connect with its IP

Beyond MyPillow: the other biggest brand advertisers on Fox News revealed

Beyond MyPillow: the other biggest brand advertisers on Fox News revealed
MyPillow plans to pull ads from Fox News

MyPillow plans to pull ads from Fox News

Ad Age makes staff additions and promotes two journalists

Ad Age makes staff additions and promotes two journalists
HP and Hearst’s Seventeen partner to share the story of an inspiring girl coder

HP and Hearst’s Seventeen partner to share the story of an inspiring girl coder