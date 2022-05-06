Omnicom aims to increase diverse media commitments from brands with biannual ad initiative

Following last year's commitments from brands and agencies to shift some ad dollars to media channels that are focused on diverse communities, the next question is how to make sure these were not one-off pledges and grow the pot.

Omnicom Media Group is working on bringing additional dollars to these channels with a new biannual event that pairs brands with media partners in an effort to build investments in diversity, equity and inclusion.

The agency hosted the first of its so-called “infronts” last month, connecting clients with diverse-owned and targeted media partners, aiming to bring brands that haven’t necessarily invested in the space into the fray in a meaningful way, as well as offering brands who've been active a chance to connect with new partners. The event featured two days of conversations between a dozen OMG clients—including from healthcare, financial services, and luxury retail—with 20 diverse media partners including Canela Media, NGL Collective, Asian Media Group, LATV, BET, Univision, Telemundo, Vox’s Popsugar Latina and BuzzFeed’s Cocoa Butter.

The goal of the “infronts” is to help create awareness of these partners, but with more of a hyper-focused, intentional approach, said Michael Roca, OMG’s managing director of DE&I investment. “There is a huge need to increase awareness and consideration of these partners from a portfolio perspective,” Roca said.

So far, the “infronts” have led to brands looking to explore content opportunities with these media companies surrounding the upcoming 50th anniversary of hip-hop in 2023 and World Cup content this fall, Roca said.