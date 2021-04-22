Media

Oscars sells out of commercial time with influx of first-time advertisers

Newcomers to the award show include Airbnb, Apartments.com and Grey Goose
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Snapchat boasts 125 million Spotlight viewers and deals with Gucci and Northface
Credit: Bloomberg LP

ABC officially sold out of commercial time in the Oscars, which will air this Sunday, receiving a boost from first-time advertisers to the award show.

Starbucks, Airbnb, Grey Goose, Apartments.com, Accenture and Freshpet, are among the brands that will air commercials during the telecast.

Newcomers to tentpole events like the Oscars started earlier this year when at least 21 brands bought Super Bowl commercials for the first time.

Similar to the Super Bowl, these first-time Oscar advertisers are “COVID-thriving brands,” says Jerry Daniello, senior VP, entertainment brand solutions, Disney Advertising Sales. These brands, Daniello says, are showing up on Sunday in an “interesting, timely and relevant way,” with many of them using the Oscars to launch new creative.

Related articles
Why Verizon, Expedia and other major advertisers aren’t giving up on the Oscars just yet
Jeanine Poggi
See which ad industry players nabbed Oscar nominations this year
Ann-Christine Diaz
Grammy Awards records the lowest TV ratings in its history
Ethan Jakob Craft
5 trends to watch in Super Bowl LV commercials
Jeanine Poggi

Other advertisers include: Google, General Motors, Rolex, Verizon, AARP, Adidas International, Apple, Corona, Eli Lilly, Expedia, GSK, Honda, Kellogg, Keurig, Mars, Procter & Gamble, Power to the Patient, and Subway, among others. 

Another trend viewers can expect to see from Oscars’ advertisers is a focus on inclusion in the creative, Daniello says, noting that some lean into it as the focus of their creative, while for others it is a more subtle undertone.

The Oscars are coming off a historic ratings low, with 23.6 million people tuning in last year to see the South Korean thriller “Parasite” win best picture, a 20% plunge from the year prior. In just four years, the Oscars broadcast has seen nearly half of its advertiser-coveted viewers vanish.

Despite these declines, advertisers are still attracted to live events like the Oscars as they seek to be part of culturally-relevant moments amid a fragmented media landscape. 

ABC was seeking about $2 million for a 30-second spot in the Oscars telecast, according to media buyers.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Snapchat boasts 125 million Spotlight viewers and deals with Gucci and Northface

Snapchat boasts 125 million Spotlight viewers and deals with Gucci and Northface
Why Verizon, Expedia and other major advertisers aren’t giving up on the Oscars just yet

Why Verizon, Expedia and other major advertisers aren’t giving up on the Oscars just yet
A roster of celebs stump for the Vegas Strip’s newest hotel in its first-ever campaign

A roster of celebs stump for the Vegas Strip’s newest hotel in its first-ever campaign
Why brands need a short-form video strategy for new plays by Facebook and Instagram

Why brands need a short-form video strategy for new plays by Facebook and Instagram
Bloomberg Quicktake unveils four new shows and trio of distribution partnerships

Bloomberg Quicktake unveils four new shows and trio of distribution partnerships
YouTube tells brands 'let's get seasonal' in NewFronts pitch

YouTube tells brands 'let's get seasonal' in NewFronts pitch

Disney ad sales creates new multicultural solutions division

Disney ad sales creates new multicultural solutions division
The D’Amelio sisters' next TikTok brand act? A deal with mattress brand Simmons for a product line and huge social media push

The D’Amelio sisters' next TikTok brand act? A deal with mattress brand Simmons for a product line and huge social media push