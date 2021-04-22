Oscars sells out of commercial time with influx of first-time advertisers
ABC officially sold out of commercial time in the Oscars, which will air this Sunday, receiving a boost from first-time advertisers to the award show.
Starbucks, Airbnb, Grey Goose, Apartments.com, Accenture and Freshpet, are among the brands that will air commercials during the telecast.
Newcomers to tentpole events like the Oscars started earlier this year when at least 21 brands bought Super Bowl commercials for the first time.
Similar to the Super Bowl, these first-time Oscar advertisers are “COVID-thriving brands,” says Jerry Daniello, senior VP, entertainment brand solutions, Disney Advertising Sales. These brands, Daniello says, are showing up on Sunday in an “interesting, timely and relevant way,” with many of them using the Oscars to launch new creative.
Other advertisers include: Google, General Motors, Rolex, Verizon, AARP, Adidas International, Apple, Corona, Eli Lilly, Expedia, GSK, Honda, Kellogg, Keurig, Mars, Procter & Gamble, Power to the Patient, and Subway, among others.
Another trend viewers can expect to see from Oscars’ advertisers is a focus on inclusion in the creative, Daniello says, noting that some lean into it as the focus of their creative, while for others it is a more subtle undertone.
The Oscars are coming off a historic ratings low, with 23.6 million people tuning in last year to see the South Korean thriller “Parasite” win best picture, a 20% plunge from the year prior. In just four years, the Oscars broadcast has seen nearly half of its advertiser-coveted viewers vanish.
Despite these declines, advertisers are still attracted to live events like the Oscars as they seek to be part of culturally-relevant moments amid a fragmented media landscape.
ABC was seeking about $2 million for a 30-second spot in the Oscars telecast, according to media buyers.