Paramount agrees to Skydance deal, ending Redstone era

Paramount, which owns the movie studio behind films including “Titanic ”and “The Godfather,” has been controlled for three decades by the Redstone family. But the shares have lost more than half of their value since the Redstones recombined CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. in 2019 to create Paramount Global.

Redstone, 70, pushed for a merger of Paramount with Skydance over a deal with other interested parties, an outcome she believed would be in the best interests of her family and the company’s legacy.

She persisted despite opposition from the company’s management and other shareholders, the resignation of four board members and the looming specter of litigation.

She dismissed the company’s CEO Bob Bakish, a vocal skeptic of the deal, replacing him with a trio of leaders who have promised $500 million in annual cost savings.

Just as a deal with Skydance seemed imminent last month and a special committee of the board convened to discuss the proposal, Redstone backed out.

By that point Ellison had reduced his offer for Redstone’s National Amusements so he could give more money to other Paramount shareholders, a sticking point for the company to agree to the deal but one that turned Redstone off.

Paramount, which was purchased by Shari Redstone’s late father Sumner in 1994, has been up for sale since late last year. National Amusements has held talks with various suitors, including Sony Group Corp. and Apollo Global Management Inc., which proposed a $26 billion deal. But that offer, which would have involved a foreign owner and the consolidation potentially of two large Hollywood studios, was seen as problematic and likely to face tough regulatory scrutiny.

More recently, Barry Diller, the 82-year-old chairman of IAC Inc. and former head of Paramount Pictures, has expressed interest in the company. So has longtime media executive Edgar Bronfman Jr.

Redstone came to see Ellison as her best option. He has been pursuing Paramount for months, sensing a rare opportunity to own one of Hollywood’s oldest studios. Founded in 1912, Paramount Pictures is also the home of “Star Trek” and “Forrest Gump.”

“While people often debated whether content or distribution ruled the day, my father was governed in all of his decisions by his belief that content was indeed king,” Redstone told employees in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. “That has never been more important than it is today, when in a cluttered marketplace, we continue to create content that resonates with our consumers, that they continually seek out, and that keeps them wanting more.”

Paramount is currently being led by a management committee of three senior executives after the company replaced CEO Bakish in April.

