Paramount CEO is out, replaced by trio of top executives

Ellison and a committee of Paramount’s independent board members have been in exclusive talks about a deal for several weeks. The exclusive period ends May 3.

An Ellison deal, which hasn’t been formally announced, has been controversial internally and externally, with several shareholders saying that Paramount should consider other options, such a sale of the whole company. Apollo Global Management Inc. has been among the potential suitors.

Over the weekend, the Redstone family and Ellison offered concessions to make a possible change in control at Paramount more appealing to the company’s other investors, Bloomberg reported.

On a conference call with investors in February, Bakish said, “We’re always looking for ways to create shareholder value. And to be clear, that’s for all shareholders.”

Redstone picked Bakish to run Viacom after ousting then-CEO Philippe Dauman. The executive, who rose through the ranks of the company’s international channels, took over the renamed Paramount Global in 2019 after Viacom and CBS merged. He built out the Paramount+ streaming service, but that business has continued to lose money at the same time that the company’s traditional TV channels have struggled amid an advertising slump.

Paramount’s namesake film studio was also unprofitable last year, and the company’s nonvoting shares have lost more than 80% of their value since hitting a 2021 high.

Bakish lost the confidence of Redstone and some board members for not taking advantage of opportunities to sell the Showtime and BET networks in a way that could have reduced the company’s debt load, according to people familiar with the board’s thinking.

—Bloomberg News