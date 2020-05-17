Media

Recalling Fred Willard's legacy in commercials

Master of improvisation lent his talent to spots for everything from cereal to Subaru
By Judann Pollack. Published on May 17, 2020.

Fred Willard appeared on ABC's Modern Family in 2016

Credit: ABC Disney

Fred Willard, master of improvisation with a genius for comic timing, died May 15 at age 86. Willard is perhaps best known for the films "Best in Show" and "This is Spinal Tap," but even recently continued to appear on talk shows and as a semi-regular on "The Bachelor." 

Willard was a regular on TV comedies including "Modern Family" and "Everybody Loves Raymond," and the kitschy classic "Fernwood 2 Night," but he also brought his signature zaniness to commercials, where he had a long and prolific career. Here, we recall a few of his best.

In this Nut & Honey spot from 1992, he plays a newscaster a bit taken aback by his co-anchor's lackadaisical attitude.

This clever spot for Subaru plays off a familiar theme: subliminal advertising. 

In this vintage spot for the long-defunct Abraham & Strauss department store, a hapless Willard thinks he's made a wise choice of a gift for his father-in-law.

Willard proves how much he cares for Foster Farms' chicken guarantee in this commercial in which he stars with "WKRP in Cincinnati" star Gordon Jump.

Willard is, well, a natural in this spot for Natural Light beer where he is joined by Norm Crosby, who was known for his malapropisms. 

In a spot for the Yellow Pages—remember them?—he narrates as Sarah Purcell tries to find something in them before a speeding train runs her over. 

In this "scientific" spot from an era when smoking products were allowed to be advertised on TV, Willard shows that Tiparillos don't smell like cigars. 

Willard lent his talent to PETA for several commercials as well as emceeing some of its fundraisers. Here, at his deadpan best, he debates some hilariously catchy slogans in a spot supporting animal birth control. 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Lowe’s helps create home stages for 'American Idol' contestants

Lowe’s helps create home stages for 'American Idol' contestants
Screenvision looks to pivot beyond movie theaters during the pandemic

Screenvision looks to pivot beyond movie theaters during the pandemic

TV meets its advertising challenges head-on and Publicis lays off staff: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

TV meets its advertising challenges head-on and Publicis lays off staff: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Jerry Stiller brought his cantankerous comic genius to commercials as well as TV and film

Jerry Stiller brought his cantankerous comic genius to commercials as well as TV and film
How TV is pivoting in the pandemic. Find out May 12 and May 13

How TV is pivoting in the pandemic. Find out May 12 and May 13

Bon Appétit is hosting a star-studded Instagram Live benefit dinner party (and you’re invited)

Bon Appétit is hosting a star-studded Instagram Live benefit dinner party (and you’re invited)

NFL schedule release doesn’t ease advertiser concerns

NFL schedule release doesn’t ease advertiser concerns

Media execs offer grim outlook for TV ad revenue due to the pandemic

Media execs offer grim outlook for TV ad revenue due to the pandemic