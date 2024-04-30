Roku and iSpot will share data, streamlining connected TV measurement

ISpot.tv struck a deal with Roku giving the companies mutual access to one another’s cross-platform audience data and measurement capabilities in what iSpot CEO Sean Muller describes as the measurement company’s biggest single deal to date.
The deal, under which iSpot becomes Roku’s preferred third-party measurement provider, is unprecedented in the measurement industry in terms of access to first-party data from Roku, which claims to be the largest U.S. streaming platform, Muller said.
Financial terms were not disclosed.