Roku and iSpot will share data, streamlining connected TV measurement

Deal unifies streaming, linear and other media data for cross-platform view, companies say
By Jack Neff. Published on April 30, 2024.
Amy Poehler’s fresh take on the booming world of podcasts
Credit: Roku

ISpot.tv struck a deal with Roku giving the companies mutual access to one another’s cross-platform audience data and measurement capabilities in what iSpot CEO Sean Muller describes as the measurement company’s biggest single deal to date.

The deal, under which iSpot becomes Roku’s preferred third-party measurement provider, is unprecedented in the measurement industry in terms of access to first-party data from Roku, which claims to be the largest U.S. streaming platform, Muller said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.
 

The deal comes as Nielsen continues to be the predominant leader in TV and cross-platform video measurement and VideoAmp has gotten a clear leg up as the preferred partner for NBCUniversal for trading in advanced audiences. ISpot, which has placed growing emphasis on its outcomes measurement, launched a test recently with NBCU parent Comcast to measure sales impact of TV and CTV advertising for brands big and small. 

As part of the deal with Roku, iSpot will provide direct-buying and programmatic advertisers reach, frequency, verified ad exposures and outcomes data tied to media exposure and linked to loyalty and other sales databases. ISpot also will integrate Roku’s advertising watermark to validate the authenticity of video ad inventory delivered through devices using its operating system, be that linear or streaming inventory.

Read more: Roku’s new ad chief discusses upfront strategy 

The integration will help brands de-duplicate audiences across streaming platforms and linear by drawing on the extensive reach of Roku into 81 million U.S. households, which is nearly two-thirds of the country, Muller said. That can help them combat excess frequency and reach broader audiences.

Comscore and VideoAmp get JIC certification, while iSpot.tv will have to wait
Jack Neff
Inside Nielsen’s push to incorporate streamers’ first-party data into measurement
Jack Neff
Top Nielsen competitors and where they stand in 2024
Jack Neff

“This advances our ability to connect data from linear to streaming, first-party data and publisher’s own data in a much more authenticated way,” Muller said. “First and foremost, this is a consistent, standardized way to measure and assess all streaming platforms.”

The partnership will also allow marketers to measure Roku’s advanced ad formats beyond video, such as Roku City brand integrations and Roku Marquee ads, according to a statement by the companies.

“CTV advertising has undoubtedly made a huge leap forward with this partnership between Roku and iSpot,” said Mike Fisher, executive director of investment innovation at GroupM, in a statement. “Roku’s vast audience combined with the measurement capabilities of iSpot will allow our brand partners to optimize their advertising with confidence in our accuracy.”

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

