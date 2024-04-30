Roku and iSpot will share data, streamlining connected TV measurement

The deal comes as Nielsen continues to be the predominant leader in TV and cross-platform video measurement and VideoAmp has gotten a clear leg up as the preferred partner for NBCUniversal for trading in advanced audiences. ISpot, which has placed growing emphasis on its outcomes measurement, launched a test recently with NBCU parent Comcast to measure sales impact of TV and CTV advertising for brands big and small.

As part of the deal with Roku, iSpot will provide direct-buying and programmatic advertisers reach, frequency, verified ad exposures and outcomes data tied to media exposure and linked to loyalty and other sales databases. ISpot also will integrate Roku’s advertising watermark to validate the authenticity of video ad inventory delivered through devices using its operating system, be that linear or streaming inventory.

The integration will help brands de-duplicate audiences across streaming platforms and linear by drawing on the extensive reach of Roku into 81 million U.S. households, which is nearly two-thirds of the country, Muller said. That can help them combat excess frequency and reach broader audiences.