Roku looks to bring Shopify merchants to connected TV

Roku is looking to bring Shopify merchants to connected TV. The streaming provider is rolling out a new app that will allow Shopify merchants to build, buy, and measure streaming TV advertising campaigns.

To do this, Shopify users will need to add the Roku app from the Shopify App Store, select their audience, choose their campaign budget, timing, and duration, and upload creative. The app will be available in the coming weeks ahead of the holiday season, says Jared Lefkowitz, senior director of ad revenue strategy, Roku.

In this way, Roku is looking to attract new advertisers that typically may not buy TV ads due to pricing constraints and other restrictions.

Roku’s Shopify store app will enable Shopify merchants of any size to easily create TV advertising campaigns using precise audiences and measurement throughout their marketing funnel. Merchants testing out the Roku app include Birthdate Co, which makes candles and books based on customers’ birthdays; Jambys, a loungewear company; Moon Pod, an ergonomic adult bean bag chair; and OLIPOP prebiotic soda.

“We know TV isn’t for every brand, but for many SMBs, it can be a game changer,” says Leftkowitz.

The partnership will allow SMBs to directly plug into CTV advertising, cutting out the need for media agencies, or spending allocating a large budget to upfront ad dollars. The move also helps Roku deepen its pool of possible advertisers. “This is an expansion move for Roku,” says Leftkowitz. “But it doesn’t change our commitment to Fortune 500 brands.”