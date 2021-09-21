Media

Roku looks to bring Shopify merchants to connected TV

New app will allow Shopify merchants to build, buy, and measure streaming TV ads
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
HGTV Magazine leaders on need-to-know trends: the ‘cloffice,’ ‘yardening’ and more

 

 
Credit: Roku

Roku is looking to bring Shopify merchants to connected TV. The streaming provider is rolling out a new app that will allow Shopify merchants to build, buy, and measure streaming TV advertising campaigns.

To do this, Shopify users will need to add the Roku app from the Shopify App Store, select their audience, choose their campaign budget, timing, and duration, and upload creative. The app will be available in the coming weeks ahead of the holiday season, says Jared Lefkowitz, senior director of ad revenue strategy, Roku. 

In this way, Roku is looking to attract new advertisers that typically may not buy TV ads due to pricing constraints and other restrictions. 

Roku’s Shopify store app will enable Shopify merchants of any size to easily create TV advertising campaigns using precise audiences and measurement throughout their marketing funnel. Merchants testing out the Roku app include Birthdate Co, which makes candles and books based on customers’ birthdays; Jambys, a loungewear company; Moon Pod, an ergonomic adult bean bag chair; and OLIPOP prebiotic soda.

“We know TV isn’t for every brand, but for many SMBs, it can be a game changer,” says Leftkowitz.

The partnership will allow SMBs to directly plug into CTV advertising, cutting out the need for media agencies, or spending allocating a large budget to upfront ad dollars. The move also helps Roku deepen its pool of possible advertisers. “This is an expansion move for Roku,” says Leftkowitz. “But it doesn’t change our commitment to Fortune 500 brands.”

More Roku news
Roku to release more shows from Quibi to boost streaming channel
Roku, Maker’s Mark join forces for bourbon-backed talk show
Ethan Jakob Craft
Roku falls short of expectations on active customers and hours streamed

Amid pandemic lockdowns streaming providers saw an influx of subscribers, which in turn, brought in new advertising budgets. Roku has taken steps this year to up its ad offerings. Back in March, Roku bought Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising business to strengthen measurement, and rolled out the Roku Measurement Partner Program, which relies on ad measurement companies like Adjust and Kantar to help advertisers determine the reach and impact of their campaigns. It also launched its own ad studio to help brands create ads specifically for streaming.

Lefkowitz says that the ads from Shopify's merchants will appear in 15- and 30-second ad slots within premium content, including the Roku Channel. He also says that Roku will be consulting with SMBs on how to make commercials for the platform, and provide tutorials on how to make the most of Roku’s advertising. “Self-serve doesn’t mean hands-off,” he says.

Roku reported just over 55 million active customer accounts in its second quarter, with users streaming 17.4 billion hours of content. Shopify has an estimated 1.7 million merchants.

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

HGTV Magazine leaders on need-to-know trends: the ‘cloffice,’ ‘yardening’ and more

HGTV Magazine leaders on need-to-know trends: the ‘cloffice,’ ‘yardening’ and more
ANA and 4A's back MRC amid Nielsen suspension

ANA and 4A's back MRC amid Nielsen suspension

Watch: How brands should approach responsible media investing—with OZY Media’s Carlos Watson

Watch: How brands should approach responsible media investing—with OZY Media’s Carlos Watson
Fox buys TMZ as entertainment chief Charlie Collier revamps the Murdochs’ empire

Fox buys TMZ as entertainment chief Charlie Collier revamps the Murdochs’ empire
Architectural Digest teams up with Black Interior Designers Network on sustainability-themed showhouse

Architectural Digest teams up with Black Interior Designers Network on sustainability-themed showhouse
Cosmopolitan launches The New C-Suite, honoring women of color entrepreneurs

Cosmopolitan launches The New C-Suite, honoring women of color entrepreneurs
MTV's VMAs sell out of airtime as advertisers get back to on-the-ground marketing

MTV's VMAs sell out of airtime as advertisers get back to on-the-ground marketing
TV trade group forms measurement task force amid Nielsen issues

TV trade group forms measurement task force amid Nielsen issues