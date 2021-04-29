Media

Roku puts its programmatic platform at center of NewFronts pitch

Moving forward, Roku Channel can be bought programmatically only through OneView
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Hallmark Channel parent names Mediahub its media agency of record
Credit: Roku

Brands looking to buy Roku’s original content channel programmatically will no longer be able to do so through third-party platforms. Moving forward, Roku Channel will be available to be purchased programmatically only through the streamer's own demand-side platform.

This comes as the streaming giant works to make its original content offering more attractive to advertisers: it acquired now defunct Quibi’s programming catalog as well as the library of “This Old House.” By limiting the ability for brands to buy inventory in the channel outside of Roku, the company is looking to leverage and differentiate its OneView demand-side platform, which was born out of it acquisition of Dataxu. Roku inventory from its other programming partners will still be available to be bought through third-party DSPs.

Roku has also beefed up its programmatic offering through the recent acquisition of Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising measurement unit, which will allow OneView to provide Nielsen reach and frequency reporting by age and gender across linear TV, streaming TV, desktop and mobile. This means upfront advertisers in OneView will get to see where audiences overlap across devices, channels and publishers on their plan, says Louqman Parampath, VP, product management, Roku.

More Ad Age News
The Richards Group hires chief talent and culture officer
Judann Pollack
Johnson & Johnson moves U.S. baby brands to Doner in search of rebound
Jack Neff
Droga5's Global CSO Jonny Bauer exits after 13 years
Brian Bonilla

Roku, which ended 2020 with 51.2 million active user households, heads into the NewFronts this year with a mission to “right-size” marketers’ streaming budgets, says Kristina Shepard, head of East Coast sales and agency partnerships, Roku.

One way it wants to do this is by getting a slice of the ad pie around what have historically been big linear TV events such as the Super Bowl, March Madness or the Grammy Awards. As these tentpole events see ratings decline on linear TV, Roku is making the case that more of the viewing of these events are happening in streaming and that advertisers can extend the campaigns they are running on traditional TV by shifting some of those dollars. “Don’t buy more spots than you have to on linear because you will max out your reach; take the rest of the budget to amplify on Roku,” Shepard says.

Roku, which will kick off the IAB-hosted (virtual) NewFronts on Monday, comes to the marketplace amid a heated battle with Google’s YouTube. Roku said last week that it may lose YouTube TV due to anti-competitive demands, which the company alleges includes favoring YouTube and YouTube TV apps over other apps.

One area Roku is expected to try to take a bigger foothold in is search, says Noah Mallin, chief of brand strategy, IMGN Media. “I would almost look at them as being more synonymous with Google, because what they are leveraging now is how people are searching for content on the platform,” he says. As a neutral platform, Mallin says, Roku is able to cut across content tastes and not just be a recommendation engine.

“A huge issue right now in streaming is the discovery piece; Roku can leverage search and the discovery part of the platform and being adjacent to that with an ad is attractive because there is high intention,” Mallin says.

Mallin says he can see Roku putting together a consumer map that shows the types of consumers who search for different types of programming, which would be an interesting data point for brands to layer on types of psychographics.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Hallmark Channel parent names Mediahub its media agency of record

Hallmark Channel parent names Mediahub its media agency of record

Top influencers reach twice as many Gen Zers on social as do top broadcasters

Top influencers reach twice as many Gen Zers on social as do top broadcasters
OpenAP debuts new identifier to help brands target audiences across linear and digital TV

OpenAP debuts new identifier to help brands target audiences across linear and digital TV
Oscars wakes up to its worst TV ratings in history

Oscars wakes up to its worst TV ratings in history
Roku warns YouTube TV may go dark on its platform amid dispute

Roku warns YouTube TV may go dark on its platform amid dispute
Oscars 2021: Here's what advertisers have in store for Sunday’s award show

Oscars 2021: Here's what advertisers have in store for Sunday’s award show
Amazon gives brands new way to email customers with ads and offers

Amazon gives brands new way to email customers with ads and offers
General Motors lays out new framework for working with diverse media

General Motors lays out new framework for working with diverse media