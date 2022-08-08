Media

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions signs multiyear deal with FuboTV

Partnership will grant the live TV streamer first-look privileges at potential unscripted series
By Parker Herren. Published on August 08, 2022.
Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital
Credit: Composite images: Getty, Fubo TV

Ryan Reynolds has mastered the entertainment and advertising industries, engaging audiences with his personal brand of humor in films and marketing for his mobile business, gin brand and soccer team via his full-service agency, Maximum Effort.

Can’t get enough? Tune into his Maximum Effort Network, coming soon to FuboTV.

The live TV streaming service has signed a multiyear partnership with Maximum Effort Productions for first-look rights to its unscripted series. The production company—known for its feature films including “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project” and the “Deadpool” films—recently announced a reality series centered on Reynolds’ soccer team, called “Welcome to Wrexham,” for FX Networks.

FuboTV will have first say in snagging unscripted content from Reynolds and Maximum Effort Productions for the digital service, including the right to outsource third-party production costs. The partnership also establishes a deal for scripted content exclusively for FuboTV.

“This partnership with Ryan and Maximum Effort hits many strategic initiatives for FuboTV: it complements our original premium content strategy, aids in attracting subscribers and helps us grow ad revenue,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, told Ad Age. “We also anticipate a brand halo effect that will expand Fubo to Ryan's audience of 350 million aggregate social followers.”

The new content will feed into the upcoming Maximum Effort Network, curated by Reynolds and the production company, that will live among FuboTV’s linear channels within the platform. The streaming platform told Ad Age that decisions on what content will run on the Maximum Effort Network while the partnership produces new work is still in development.

“FuboTV has taken a fresh approach to developing and delivering content in the digital age and the entire team is passionate about thinking differently and taking chances,” said Reynolds in a statement. “I genuinely can’t believe Maximum Effort gets to program our own network. I am beyond excited and grateful to Fubo.”

A three-year partnership between Maximum Effort Productions and Paramount, established in 2021, will remain intact and give Paramount the rights to Reynolds’ feature film projects during that time period.

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

