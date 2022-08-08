Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions signs multiyear deal with FuboTV

Ryan Reynolds has mastered the entertainment and advertising industries, engaging audiences with his personal brand of humor in films and marketing for his mobile business, gin brand and soccer team via his full-service agency, Maximum Effort.

Can’t get enough? Tune into his Maximum Effort Network, coming soon to FuboTV.

The live TV streaming service has signed a multiyear partnership with Maximum Effort Productions for first-look rights to its unscripted series. The production company—known for its feature films including “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project” and the “Deadpool” films—recently announced a reality series centered on Reynolds’ soccer team, called “Welcome to Wrexham,” for FX Networks.

FuboTV will have first say in snagging unscripted content from Reynolds and Maximum Effort Productions for the digital service, including the right to outsource third-party production costs. The partnership also establishes a deal for scripted content exclusively for FuboTV.