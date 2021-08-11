See Colbert’s spoof of Elon Musk’s space billboards

Stephen Colbert has a few ideas about how Elon Musk should take advertising into space.

In the wake of the news that the SpaceX founder has been toying with the idea of “space billboards”—see “Elon Musk Plans to Put Billboards in Space and People Want to Shoot Them at the Sun,” from The Wrap via Yahoo News—Colbert first condemned the scheme during his Tuesday-night “Late Show” monologue ... and then got on board with it. (See the video below.)



He deployed what he calls “the best damn graphics team in late night” to dummy up some space billboards “for my new lollipop company: Suck It, Elon.” Cue a low-effort visual of a space billboard with that brand name on it, followed by other billboards for a CBS show (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) and Charmin (“Enjoy the go!”).

Bonus: Colbert also shared a “think outside the box” approach to space advertising that puts (spoiler) the alien from “Alien” to good (?) use.