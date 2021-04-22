Media

Snapchat boasts 125 million Spotlight viewers and deals with Gucci and Northface

Messaging app shows ad revenue is humming at $770 million in first quarter report
By Garett Sloane. Published on April 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Oscars sells out of commercial time with influx of first-time advertisers
Credit: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Snapchat says its Spotlight section, its feature that rivals TikTok, hit 125 million monthly viewers in March, up from 100 million in the prior quarter, as the messaging app released first-quarter results on Thursday.

Snapchat showed strong users and revenue growth all around, reaching 280 million daily users, an increase of 22% year-over-year. The Spotlight section is the curated feed of viral videos, mostly posted by popular creators, who participate in the program, which pays out $1 million a day split among the top performers.

Snapchat also showed that ad revenue growth remains robust, up 66% from the same quarter last year to $770 million. In its earnings release, Snapchat touted major ad campaigns with brands like North Face, Gucci, American Eagle and Sweat.

Snapchat also discussed a new ad partnership with Gannett, which it struck in March, for the publisher to help expand the app’s reach to more local businesses. Gannett’s sales force is being trained to promote Snapchat advertising to more than 100,000 small businesses around the U.S. and Canada.

Snapchat has been grabbing a larger piece of advertiser budgets in recent years as brands have been looking for new ways to reach younger audiences and adopt the latest technology like augmented reality and e-commerce ads.

Snapchat has been investing in its Lenses, which are part of the augmented reality playbook. Brands are creating products that consumers can view through the Snap app in a virtual way.

Gucci and North Face collaborated on one such program last quarter, creating a Snap Lens that projected a 3D image of a camping site, for a special-edition tent designed in collaboration by both brands. 

Snapchat also is developing its video ad products with new destinations like Spotlight, and it also has Discover still, where premium media brands and creators develops shows. Snapchat said that one show by actor Ryan Reynolds, “Ryan Doesn’t Know,” drew more than 20 million viewers.

In its report, Snapchat also predicted the company would hit up to $840 million in revenue in the second quarter, up from $454 million in the second quarter of 2020.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is the tech reporter at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Oscars sells out of commercial time with influx of first-time advertisers

Oscars sells out of commercial time with influx of first-time advertisers

Why Verizon, Expedia and other major advertisers aren’t giving up on the Oscars just yet

Why Verizon, Expedia and other major advertisers aren’t giving up on the Oscars just yet
Why brands need a short-form video strategy for new plays by Facebook and Instagram

Why brands need a short-form video strategy for new plays by Facebook and Instagram
A roster of celebs stump for the Vegas Strip’s newest hotel in its first-ever campaign

A roster of celebs stump for the Vegas Strip’s newest hotel in its first-ever campaign
Bloomberg Quicktake unveils four new shows and trio of distribution partnerships

Bloomberg Quicktake unveils four new shows and trio of distribution partnerships
YouTube tells brands 'let's get seasonal' in NewFronts pitch

YouTube tells brands 'let's get seasonal' in NewFronts pitch

Disney ad sales creates new multicultural solutions division

Disney ad sales creates new multicultural solutions division
The D’Amelio sisters' next TikTok brand act? A deal with mattress brand Simmons for a product line and huge social media push

The D’Amelio sisters' next TikTok brand act? A deal with mattress brand Simmons for a product line and huge social media push