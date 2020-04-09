‘SNL’ returns this weekend. Get ready by watching this new soap spoof starring Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon
NBC’s entertainment division just generously handed its news division a big scoop: “Working remotely, ‘Saturday Night Live’ to air new content this week.” As Dylan Byers of NBC News reports, the show “will air remotely-produced content at its usual Saturday time slot” on April 11 and “will include a version of ‘Weekend Update’ and other skits from cast members, though it was not immediately clear if the performances would be live.”
If you’re wondering how that might play out, just take a look at the four-minute video above, starring “SNL” alumni Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell in an over-the-top spoof soap opera (i.e., it’s right out of the “SNL” playbook). Titled “The Longest Days of Our Lives,” it aired as a part of last night’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC. (No word on whether these show veterans will make cameo appearances alongside the current cast this weekend.)
The quarantine-themed “Longest Days” is both extremely low-fi (it was performed via videoconference) and exceedingly silly—and thus a welcome distraction from pandemic-induced sadness and anxiety. It’s a safe bet that the WFH “SNL” will take a similar approach.