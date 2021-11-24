Media

See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer

‘The Late Show’ host riffed on Ad Age’s recent reporting on the supply chain crisis
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 24, 2021.
20211124_ColbertAndTikTok_3X2.png
Credit: CBS

As a part of his monologue (below) on Tuesday night’s “The Late Show” on CBS, Stephen Colbert addressed the continuing supply chain crisis by serving up a headline: “Even influencers are impacted by supply chain shortages”—a story by Ad Age’s Erika Wheless that we published on Nov. 17.

Colbert helpfully gave his audience an executive summary of the piece, quoting a couple of key passages: “Brands don’t necessarily know if they will have enough stock to fulfill orders if a product ends up going viral ... [so] some brands are using influencers to promote a wider breadth of products, rather than focusing on a few items.”

And then even more helpfully, he served up a spoof clip of a desperate, supply-chain-constrained TikTok influencer, who endorsed a wide (too wide) variety of items before suddenly blurting out, “Please help me! I have no marketable skills!”

(The video below is set to start playing at the influencer portion of Colbert’s monologue, but if it doesn’t work properly just manually jump ahead to the 3:30 mark.)

