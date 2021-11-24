See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer

As a part of his monologue (below) on Tuesday night’s “The Late Show” on CBS, Stephen Colbert addressed the continuing supply chain crisis by serving up a headline: “Even influencers are impacted by supply chain shortages”—a story by Ad Age’s Erika Wheless that we published on Nov. 17.
Colbert helpfully gave his audience an executive summary of the piece, quoting a couple of key passages: “Brands don’t necessarily know if they will have enough stock to fulfill orders if a product ends up going viral ... [so] some brands are using influencers to promote a wider breadth of products, rather than focusing on a few items.”