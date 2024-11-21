Inside Disney, Roku and other streamers’ strategies to attract new advertisers to TV with self-serve platforms

Brands such as Backbone, which created a gaming controller that attaches to smartphones, and Kencko, a maker of instant smoothie powders, have been entering TV for the first time via buying platforms meant to mirror those used by small and mid-sized brands to advertise on Meta and Google.

Despite platforms’ efforts to simplify the complexities of TV advertising, getting started still requires “a big leap of faith” to prime a brand’s marketing for a new medium, said Maneet Khaira, CEO of Backbone.

“There’s always the inherent risk that you’re just lighting money on fire,” said Khaira. But, given the growth in tools for performance marketers to enter streaming advertising, “this is the first time in years where there have been new channels that [advertisers] can really rely on, besides Meta and Google and others that are bought on a performance basis.”

The goal for TV media companies is that as TV goes digital, it should be able to bring in the advertiser load of digital platforms such as Meta and Google, which service millions of advertisers of all sizes, and in this year’s third quarter alone, pulled in $39.89 billion and $65.85 billion in ad revenue, respectively. This compares to $3.35 billion and $2.17 billion reported over the same quarter for NBCUniversal and Paramount, respectively (Disney does not break out ad revenue in its quarterly reports).

As such, these media companies, as well as others in the connected TV space, have rolled out self-serve buying platforms for their streaming ad inventory meant to mirror the ease of purchasing inventory on Instagram. Paramount Ads Manager launched this summer, Peacock Ad Manager debuted in 2022 and Hulu Ad Manager (now named Disney Campaign Manager) hit the market in 2020.

Ella Leung, director of automated sales at Disney, said a shift occurred during the pandemic, when small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) experienced immense growth as e-commerce capabilities quickly expandsed while consumers were in lockdown.

“Businesses that were only spending on social channels like Instagram and TikTok during that time were increasing their budgets and were ready to grow their brand and, when growing their brand, were expanding to CTV,” said Leung.

The utility for media companies doesn’t end with SMB marketers. In Disney’s quest to automate 75% of its ad business by 2027, the company also intends to migrate its largest advertisers and agencies to buying through Disney Campaign Manager.

As such, Disney, Roku and other self-serve platforms offer both buying by credit card and traditional invoicing. Disney Campaign Manager requires as little as $500 to get started, and Roku’s platform has no minimum cost. Disney Campaign Manager has also launched capabilities to support managing multiple campaigns across multiple brands at once for large advertisers running marketing for multiple businesses, and can incorporate self-serve buying into upfront deals.

One holding company media buyer, who spoke with Ad Age on condition of anonymity, said that their agency has not utilized media companies’ owned buying platforms in dealmaking, but that they have utility, in theory. For example, the buyer said in the shift to buying and measuring streaming and linear TV inventory together rather than as part of siloed budgets, self-serve platforms can offer clients better visibility into cross-platform buys with a media company.

Another example, according to Leung, is a major coffee brand that wanted to buy Disney inventory at a national level while tailoring campaigns to various markets. To do that, the brand can use Disney Campaign Manager to target specific geographies and easily iterate its ads for each one.

Last year, 4,200 unique advertisers bought Disney inventory via its self-serve platform. This year, Disney has begun rolling out the capability globally and it launched access to Disney+ inventory this month. To prioritize capturing business in the self-serve market, Disney combined its programmatic and self-serve teams to create a broader automation team, which it has grown 50% this year.

And more action continues in the space—Roku launched its ads manager in September after a year in beta, and Netflix has announced plans to roll out an in-house buying platform next year. With the launch of ads on Prime Video this year, Amazon has also updated its DSP with more options for SMB marketers looking to enter streaming that will continue to roll out into 2025.

Roku declined to share information on the early growth of its self-serve platform but Peter Hamilton, senior director of ad innovation at Roku, said that the CTV company has seen unexpectedly high repeat business through Roku Ads Manager since its recent launch.

Additional platforms come in the form of third-party aggregators such as Mntn and Vibe, which mediate buying for performance marketers across multiple channels.