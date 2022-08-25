TikTok ramps up connected TV push

For the past four years, the social media platform has been striving “to get TikTok onto every screen in the universe,” read a LinkedIn post from Isaac Bess, TikTok’s global head of distribution partnerships, adding the company “got most of them, just a few more to go.”

TikTok—now boasting over 1 billion monthly active users—has already started making inroads in the CTV space, with apps on Fire TV, Vizio, Google TV and Samsung. It appears it is looking to take its explosive growth in short-form entertainment onto living room screens.

Similarly, YouTube is also looking to expand into the CTV space. According to a recent report from Protocol, the Google-owned platform showed what appeared to be a CTV-integrated interface for its YouTube Shorts content during a recent internal partner event. The event also teased greater smart TV integration for YouTube’s music-streaming platform and new multi-stream capabilities for YouTube TV, creating an entire suite to compete with multiple facets of the digital entertainment market.

TikTok’s job listing and YouTube’s expanded CTV functionality reflect efforts to replicate the success of short-form video from mobile to TV screens.