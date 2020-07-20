Media

Time pays tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis

The newsweekly remembers the longtime congressman
By Simon Dumenco. Published on July 20, 2020.
4A's challenges Nielsen on out-of-home ratings decision
Credit: Time

Time usually previews its upcoming covers on Thursdays—the day before it typically hits newsstands—but today the newsweekly announced that longtime congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis is the cover subject of this Friday’s issue. Lewis, who died on July 17 at age 80, is shown in a May 1963 photograph taken by Steve Schapiro in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He was then the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

As Alana Abramson writes in Time’s obituary,

His death represents the end of an era, not only for Congress but for the country as a whole. A survivor of Alabama’s “Bloody Sunday” massacre in 1965 and a protegé of Martin Luther King Jr. who would ultimately inspire Barack Obama to enter public office, Lewis was one of the last living leaders of the civil rights movement. A member of Congress for more than thirty years, he channeled all he had learned from his fight for equality as a young man into empowering youth and minority communities and encouraging activism. After the election of President Donald Trump he became, in his mid 70s, a self-defined active leader of the resistance movement, boycotting the 2017 inauguration and delivering an impassioned speech on the need to impeach the President last October.

Keep reading here.

See also: “John Lewis’ March on Washington Speech Inspired a Generation. Here’s How He Recalled Its Impact to Time.”

 

