TV ad budgets remain strong despite economic uncertainty—for now

Peak TV has taken new meaning this year as many have declared a crest and downturn of the TV business; however, between reports of ad revenue growth among some of the major networks, as well as ad budgets that multiple agencies tell Ad Age have remained relatively stable, the state of TV advertising is far from grim. But what happens next could be.

“I think, for certainly the majority of folks…TV is growing three to four percent,” said Kate Scott-Dawkins, global director of business intelligence at GroupM, adding that the number is up despite reported softness in digital TV and the scatter market, or short-term ad buying.

Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery and others took the stage for an ostentatious round of in-person upfront presentations in May just months after the declaration of war between Russia and Ukraine and as inflation was beginning to creep into day-to-day living. At the time, the specter of economic headwinds became a buzzy topic from sell and buy sides alike, mostly in the context of the resilience of the TV ad business. That has since proved to be true as each network group has since reported robust commitments from upfront negotiations.

Upfront media investment in the second quarter was up 3% compared to the same quarter in 2021, according to data from Standard Media Index. At the same time, SMI reported a year-over-year drop of 15% in the scatter market, signaling that while the overall TV ad market remains healthy, budgeting for more near-term deals is tight.