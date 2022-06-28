Media

Ukonwa Ojo departs Amazon, leaving CMO of original programming role vacant

The streamer says it will leave the role open to 'evaluate our organizational needs'
By Parker Herren. Published on June 28, 2022.
Ukonwa Ojo was chief marketing officer of Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios

Credit: Amazon

Ukonwa Ojo is no longer chief marketing officer of Amazon’s original programming departments, the company announced on Tuesday. After less than two years in the position, an intra-organizational memo stated Amazon would use “this transition period to evaluate our organizational needs.”

Ojo replaced Andy Donkin as chief marketer for Prime Video as well as Amazon Studios in September 2020 after holding the CMO position with beauty brands MAC Cosmetics and Coty. At Amazon, she led marketing efforts for popular programming including “Coming 2 America,” “The Boys” and “Wheel of Time,” as well as championing diversity through projects such as the streamer’s 2021 Golden Globes spot.

Ojo also led Amazon Prime Videos Super Bowl efforts, which this year focused on promoting "Thursday Night Football," which will air on the platform this fall. 

In an interview with Ad Age in February 2021, Ojo said that her approach was consumer-first rather than competition-focused, fostering relationships with diverse filmmakers to “come and tell diverse stories ... we are a place they can come and find kindred spirits and a love of storytelling.”

Amazon has not announced a replacement for Ojo, instead labeling the period as an opportunity for reflection, per a memo from Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“I’ll be reaching out to senior marketing team members in the coming days on how we best move forward,” Hopkins wrote. “I’m aware how demanding your jobs are and how hard you are working. I know too that transitions can be unsettling, and I ask for your patience as we work through this period.”

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

