Ukonwa Ojo departs Amazon, leaving CMO of original programming role vacant

Ukonwa Ojo is no longer chief marketing officer of Amazon’s original programming departments, the company announced on Tuesday. After less than two years in the position, an intra-organizational memo stated Amazon would use “this transition period to evaluate our organizational needs.”
Ojo replaced Andy Donkin as chief marketer for Prime Video as well as Amazon Studios in September 2020 after holding the CMO position with beauty brands MAC Cosmetics and Coty. At Amazon, she led marketing efforts for popular programming including “Coming 2 America,” “The Boys” and “Wheel of Time,” as well as championing diversity through projects such as the streamer’s 2021 Golden Globes spot.
Ojo also led Amazon Prime Videos Super Bowl efforts, which this year focused on promoting "Thursday Night Football," which will air on the platform this fall.