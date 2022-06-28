Ukonwa Ojo departs Amazon, leaving CMO of original programming role vacant

In an interview with Ad Age in February 2021, Ojo said that her approach was consumer-first rather than competition-focused, fostering relationships with diverse filmmakers to “come and tell diverse stories ... we are a place they can come and find kindred spirits and a love of storytelling.”

Amazon has not announced a replacement for Ojo, instead labeling the period as an opportunity for reflection, per a memo from Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“I’ll be reaching out to senior marketing team members in the coming days on how we best move forward,” Hopkins wrote. “I’m aware how demanding your jobs are and how hard you are working. I know too that transitions can be unsettling, and I ask for your patience as we work through this period.”