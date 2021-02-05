Universal Music Group says Triller does not pay its bills, removes its artists from app
Universal Music Group is calling out Triller for unpaid bills, setting off a battle with the startup over music rights. Universal took away rights to its music from the app, which had been trying to become a TikTok-like social media darling, but with this action could hobble its path.
Early Friday, UMG sent out notice that it was ready to disassociate itself from Triller. The app Triller is a music and video app that has attracted some big-name creators. Triller has a host of music deals with major labels, and music is used in videos created on the app much like how music infuses TikTok and Instagram.
“We will not work with platforms that do not value artists. Triller has shamefully withheld payments owed to our artists and refuses to negotiate a license going forward. We have no alternative except to remove our music from Triller, effective immediately.”
Triller responded Friday morning to the accusation, noting that UMG is one of its investors, as the app has had significant backing from the label and other music studios. “This has to be a bad Punk'd episode. I'm waiting for Ashton to jump out of my closet. Our relationship with UMG is solid. Its biggest artists are investors and partners in Triller and Universal owns part of Triller," Triller said in an email statement."We find it hard to believe UMG wouldn’t give us any warning or notice but just tell us via press."
This story is still developing , but it represents a strong statement against Triller and a threat to its operations. Triller relies on its easy access to music as one of the ways it stands out among rivals.
It’s not the first case where Triller was accused of infringing on music rights either. Wixen Music Publishing has sued Triller for its music appearing on the app without compensation.