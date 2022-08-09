Nielsen-sized TV panel for measurement rivals planned by VAB trade group

'The bigger the better'

“The bigger the better frankly,” said VAB CEO Sean Cunningham. “Building something of significant scale is really a critical deliverable, given all the variability with media consumption going into so many kinds of devices and platforms. To understand audiences and deal with identity gets you into a level of variability where you intuitively know that you need as big and robust a panel as is practical to build.”

Among other things, a big household panel can help estimate viewing in millions of “over the air” households that don’t have those devices. It also can help ensure data from household devices is representative of the U.S. population ethnically and on other demographic factors. And it can help solve the “personification” problem of estimating who and how many people in each household are watching at any given time.

Nielsen has touted its panel of more than 41,000 households—the primary basis behind ratings that serve as currency for tens of billions of dollars in national TV deals today—as a key advantage as it builds its own Nielsen One service based on data from millions of set-top boxes, set to be fully operational by 2024.

Cost up to $60 million

Setting up a new panel of 40,000 households in the U.S. could cost as much as $60 million, depending on the technology and methodology used, according to one measurement industry executive. That would require media companies and advertisers to open their wallets wider amid fears of a recession—or at least provide guarantees of future business that would help measurement companies raise capital.