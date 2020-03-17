Media

ViacomCBS promotes social distancing in COVID-19 PSA

'Jersey Shore’ star Pauly D, 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah and RuPaul, will feature the #AloneTogether campaign on their social platforms
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 17, 2020.

ViacomCBS is using its networks to educate audiences on the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign #AloneTogether, created with the Ad Council, targets young people and encourages them to stay home and find comfort and connection through entertainment. A focus on mental health during the outbreak is a key part of the effort, emphasizing that social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation.

ViacomCBS talent, including “Jersey Shore’s” Pauly D, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and RuPaul, are featuring the campaign on their social platforms.

The campaign will include self-shot videos and live takeovers from music and celebrity talent, each sharing how they are handling social distancing.

ViacomCBS will also highlight the profiles of young people who are making a difference during the pandemic.

The media company is developing a toolkit of assets that can be used by other broadcast, cable, digital, social and audio companies.

This is part of a larger partnership between the Ad Council, White House and top media and digital companies regarding getting out key messaging surrounding the coronavirus.  

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

