Shares of Paramount briefly rose as much as 4.5% before paring gains. The news of an agreement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The relationship is similar to ones other streaming services have used to acquire customers. Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ launched as a free add-on for Verizon Communications Inc. customers and T-Mobile US Inc. has a similar deal with Netflix Inc.

Walmart was in the streaming-video business for a time before selling its on-demand service, Vudu, to Comcast Corp.’s Fandango two years ago. Walmart rival Amazon.com Inc. has been a big splash in online TV, tying its Prime Video service to its overall subscription offering, which offers free shipping and other perks.