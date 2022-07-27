Warner Bros. Discovery names ad sales leadership team

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled its senior ad sales team, a combination of executives from the Warner Media and Discovery rosters prior to the companies’ merger earlier this year.
The team will report to previously-appointed Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer Jon Steinlauf, who said in a statement that “this organizational structure combines strengths from each legacy organization.”
The holdovers from Warner Media include previous Turner Sports Chief Revenue Officer Jon Diament, who will preside over sales and revenue for both linear and digital inventory on TBS Sports, TNT Sports, Discovery Channel, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, truTV, Science Channel, NBA TV and MotorTrend; and Andrea Zapata, who will carry over her lead on research, data and insights.