Watch Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter’s virtual hug

On the return of ‘Conan’ on TBS
By Simon Dumenco. Published on March 31, 2020.

On the return of “Conan” on TBS Monday night, Conan O’Brien and his longtime sidekick Andy Richter enjoyed a hug­ ... and much more. Of course, given the circumstances—O’Brien was WFH and so was Richter—it had to happen virtually, with a split screen and (spoiler) mannequin hands. The result: 90 seconds of delightfully idiotic slapstick (complete with self-administered slapping) that might just make you momentarily forget the world is ending.

Note: The video embedded above is set to start playing at the hug bit, but if it doesn’t, just manually skip ahead to the 06:10 mark.

