Watch Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter’s virtual hug

On the return of “Conan” on TBS Monday night, Conan O’Brien and his longtime sidekick Andy Richter enjoyed a hug ... and much more. Of course, given the circumstances—O’Brien was WFH and so was Richter—it had to happen virtually, with a split screen and (spoiler) mannequin hands. The result: 90 seconds of delightfully idiotic slapstick (complete with self-administered slapping) that might just make you momentarily forget the world is ending.
Note: The video embedded above is set to start playing at the hug bit, but if it doesn’t, just manually skip ahead to the 06:10 mark.