Watch John Krasinski’s instant-hit web show ‘Some Good News’

The actor celebrates health care heroes, chats with fellow ‘The Office’ alum Steve Carell, and more
By Simon Dumenco. Published on March 30, 2020.

If you’ve got 16 minutes between Zoom meetings, perhaps you’d like to hear some good news for a change? Of course you would. Cue John Krasinski’s new web show, “Some Good News,” an instant, feel-good hit that has racked up nearly 2 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours since the release of the first episode on Sunday. (Krasinski has yet to announce a regular schedule for the show, but he seems to have some time on his hands, so stay tuned.)

The show mimics the traditional TV-news-show format—Krasinski, in suit coat and tie, sits at a desk and moves from story to story, each illustrated with inset or full-screen stills and/or video clips—only with lower production values. (As for the show’s crew, at one point Krasinski explains that “I am alone in this room.” And, spoiler, later in the show we learn that he’s not quite wearing a full suit.)

“Some Good News” sources its stories from traditional and social media, covering everything from heroic health care workers to families finding ways to love and support each other, despite social-distancing restrictions (warning: some segments of the show will hit you in the feels).

The show also includes original content in the form of a couple videoconference interviews: The first is with Krasinski’s old “The Office” co-star Steve Carell, who chats about the beloved sitcom on the occasion of its 15th anniversary. The second video interview is with a 15-year-old California girl, Courtney “Coco” Johnson, whose mother last Wednesday tweeted a video of a touching community moment in response to Krasinski’s Twitter call for “#SomeGoodNews.” (See “Residents in a California neighborhood celebrated a 15-year-old’s final chemo treatment with a surprise social-distancing parade,” via MSN.)

By the way, the colorful “SGN” logo was rendered by the (literally) in-house graphics department: Krasinski’s daughters.

