Watch Morgan Freeman, the voice ‘people trust,’ assure vaccine safety in new PSA

The Creative Coalition kicks off a new COVID-19 vaccine campaign with celebrity power
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on April 06, 2021.
Hulu rebrands with a new look and sound, striving for clarity amid streaming chaos

Morgan Freeman in the new PSA.

Credit: The Creative Coalition

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman—widely recognized as “the voice of God”—is urging everyone to get vaccinated if they trust him in a new PSA, which kicks off a national campaign addressing vaccine hesitancy.

The PSA, called “Be there. This is your shot,” launches a star-studded campaign from The Creative Coalition, a nonprofit that advocates for the arts and entertainment community, in partnership with the Dean of the Yale University School of Public Health and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force.

“I’m Morgan Freeman. I’m not a doctor, but I trust science and I’m told, for some reason, that people trust me,” says the 83-year-old actor who recently appeared in Amazon’s “Coming 2 America.” “So here I am to say, I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.”

A spokesperson from the Creative Coalition says the effort is digital for now, but there are ongoing conversations with various broadcast partners and pre-show movie theater inclusion, and to expect other celebs to appear soon. The National Blue Ribbon Task Force brings together “significant influencers and leaders in the U.S. from the entertainment industry, Fortune 500 companies, academia, medicine, professional sports, retail, fashion and NGOs to lead social welfare and public advocacy efforts to stem COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.”

The Creative Coalition and Freeman first shared the PSA on Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, Morgan Freeman was trending on Twitter with over 12,000 tweets.

Freeman is among a mass of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg and others encouraging people to get the vaccine by taking to social media to post pictures of themselves getting their doses and their vaccination cards. Recent polls have shown that a number of Americans are hesitant about getting vaccinated, although this group appears to be shrinking. Vaccine campaigns from Walgreens, the CDC and the Biden administration are also working to encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. 

The spot was developed by revered advertising executive Allen Kay, known for his “See Something Say Something” campaign for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and work at his firm Korey Kay & Partners. The PSA was written by Emmy-nominated writer and producer Bill Prady (“The Big Bang Theory”) with support from Revelations Media.

The Creative Coalition says the campaign is made possible by sponsors including IPG, Deloitte, UPS, ViacomCBS and others, with The National Blue Ribbon Task Force providing the programming, guidance and creative assets.

