Watch ‘SNL’ hilariously try to market L’eggs pantyhose to Gen Z
Millennials and Gen Z-ers have been blamed for killing off a lot of formerly popular consumer goods, but sometimes products do a pretty great job of killing themselves off by being completely out of touch with the times. “Saturday Night Live” makes that point in “L’eggs” (below), a new skit that ponders what it would take to get teen girls to consider wearing the pantyhose brand.
A suitably absurd premise has “SNL” cast member Aidy Bryant and guest host Carey Mulligan playing L’eggs sales reps who attempt to infiltrate a group of 15-year-old wannabe rappers in a high school cafeteria to sell them on the merits of L’eggs. “You see, they come in these big eggs that are not biodegradable,” Bryant says. “Cool, right?” And Mulligan tells the kids that “I want my legs to look like beige, sheer columns.” Spoiler: There’s even a very convincing PowerPoint presentation.
The segment first aired as a part of the weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” on NBC.