FAST streaming channels are growing—what are they and why should advertisers care?

The term “streaming wars” wasn’t coined for nothing—the rush for eyes on streaming TV has spawned fierce competition from now-countless platforms. And with each U.S. household tuning in to an average of nearly five different streamers, per Kantar, with prices ranging as high as Netflix’s most-premium $20-per-month tier, TV bills are stacking up exponentially.

Enter FAST—free ad-supported streaming TV—which offers consumers a wide range of programming options without the financial burden. Here’s what advertisers need to know:

FAST is growing ... fast

A survey from Comcast Advertising, the results of which were released today in a report titled “Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV: Why More Advertisers (and Consumers) Are Going FAST,” found that free ad-supported streaming TV, or FAST, has doubled in household penetration within the past year. Six in 10 houses with a smart TV are now using FAST services, making it a fast grower in streaming advertising—a market that in total is expected to reach $30 billion in ad spend by 2024, according to eMarketer.

FAST vs. AVOD

As news of Netflix and Disney+’s ad-tier launches generates interest among marketers, it should be noted that ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) is different from FAST, which typically resembles the linear TV experience. Rather than supplying on-demand content, FAST platforms—such as Tubi, Pluto TV, Amazon’s Freevee or ones built into smart TVs like Vizio’s WatchFree+ and the Roku Channel—offer pre-programmed content that streams continuously without the necessity of picking what show to watch. Rather than tuning in to a traditional network channel like on cable, one might select a FAST channel themed for, say, true crime, holiday or sports programming.