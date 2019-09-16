What to expect from NBC’s ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’
Ad Age’s Coming Attraction offers brief previews of TV shows, movies and more of interest to marketers and media people.
Late tonight, at 1:35 a.m. ET, YouTube personality Lilly Singh will become the first bisexual woman of color to host a national network talk show, bringing a fresh perspective to the very straight, very white, very male world of late-night programming with “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”
The star of the Aug. 21 cover of The Hollywood Reporter, Toronto-born Singh launched her YouTube channel “IISuperwomanII” in 2010 (yes, the four I’s are silent), accumulating 15 million subscribers and a total of more than 3 billion video views. (Back in 2014, Ad Age included her in a round-up titled “YouTube stars you may not know—but should.”) Mindy Kaling is slated to be her first guest, and NBC has announced plans to live-stream the debut on YouTube.com/LateWithLilly.
Coming to TV with a built-in internet audience, “A Little Late” replaces “Last Call With Carson Daly,” on TV in various iterations since 2002, as NBC’s late-night closer following “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (on which Singh announced her show back in March) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
The YouTube promo video above, titled “How Lilly Singh REALLY Built Her Show,” offers a hint of the host’s comedic sensibility—and her hyperawareness of all the boundaries she's pushing.