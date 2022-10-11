Why Amazon is a contender to land NBA media rights

Amazon is off to a strong start with the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football.” Given its early success, the e-commerce giant is making the case that it can take on the next mega sports rights package: the NBA.

The NBA’s current U.S. media deals with Disney’s ESPN/ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT expire after the 2024-25 season.

The league will likely seek $50 billion to $75 billion for its next multi-year package, said sources. Amazon is paying the NFL around $1 billion a year to exclusively stream "TNF" through 2033.

Amazon has long been cited as a potential NBA bidder. But every week it defies expectations with "TNF," that theory becomes more of a reality.

“The (NBA) has certainly done very well for a long time with ESPN and Turner. But interest in the league—and its strategic importance—are only growing,” said John Kosner, the former NBA and ESPN executive turned investor and advisor.