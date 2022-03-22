At the Upfronts, TV automation is now front and center

It’s time for automation to power all TV buys. This may be something that goes without saying, but after more than three decades in TV advertising, I believe that the need for automation has never been more apparent.

Widespread fragmentation means advertisers can no longer take a one-size-fits-all approach with their TV campaigns. Fewer Americans are watching linear TV. The streaming wars have led to a proliferation of over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) services. Walled gardens have created silos of publishers that operate with different audience identifiers, inventory connections and measurement terminology.

But the problem of fragmentation is not new. The TV ecosystem has evolved significantly over the last few years, yet few solutions have emerged to truly unify this complex landscape. This is because automation requires both a TV-first mindset when developing technology and cooperation among key TV stakeholders, including networks, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and operators.

Automation, when properly implemented, should support every step of the TV advertising workflow, from finding audiences and aggregating inventory to executing campaigns and reporting across media.

Reach your target audience

As we approach this year’s Upfront, audiences will be top of mind for buyers, and therefore so should automation.

Why? To realize the promise of data-driven TV—finding your audience no matter how or where they are watching—we need automation. Automation helps you find sports audiences. Automation helps you find children’s audiences. Essentially, automation helps you find audiences beyond the 18-to-54 demographic and create campaigns that meet today’s business objectives.

But for the automated workflows of building audiences to work, you first need holistic planning and buying.

Break through walled gardens

Within today’s TV landscape, achieving the scale you could once reach with a single broadcast or cable buy means you must be able to plan across broadcast, cable, indexed TV, addressable TV and OTT/CTV. So if you want to capture a national footprint, you need to work with partners that reach across the networks, MVPDs and operators. We know that this is not a simple task.

To break through the walled gardens of TV requires cooperation and, perhaps most importantly, automation. And while it is tempting to accept automation as it exists today, we need to push for better integration across all stakeholders in the TV ecosystem.

Access enhanced reporting

Automation should support the TV workflow from end-to-end, including reporting. By unifying and streamlining measurement reports, advertisers gain a more accurate view of their campaign performance. Additionally, unified reporting lends itself to greater speed and accuracy, something all advertisers can get behind.

Advertisers are hungry for a solution that empowers them to efficiently and effectively plan, execute and report targeted TV media across screens, so it’s time for technology to deliver. Better automation ultimately paves the way for better campaigns, strengthening relationships between buyers, technology partners, data providers and publishers.