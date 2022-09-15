Why Netflix’s binge-watching model could impact its advertising prospects

Now that Netflix has revealed its initial offering to advertisers, including industry-high pricing and limited targeting, a notable concern has been its anticipated audience size for the ad-supported tier. The platform anticipates 500,000 ad-supported subscribers by the end of the year, should it meet its planned November ad-tier launch date. Netflix had 220 million subscribers for the ad-free service at the end of the second quarter.

“It’s not like all of a sudden all folks on ad-free Netflix are going to join advertising Netflix,” admitted Spencer Neumann, Netflix’s chief financial officer, during its most recent quarterly earnings call in July.

Morgan said that to hoist the value of its ad inventory, Netflix may be forced to recondition audiences to slower rollouts of series, which it has occasionally tested, albeit typically preferring bulk releases, holding over subscribers across pay periods. “For ad-supported media, it is all about having a large, predictable and valuable audience to sell and deliver to advertisers when they need and want it, and will pay for it,” he said.

Some platforms consistently favor weekly releases, such as Hulu, which received 18% of Netflix subscription cancellers in 2021, the largest share of major platforms, according to a survey from streaming insights firm Antenna. Tanya Zvonkin, senior VP of national video investment at Canvas Worldwide, cited Hulu as an example of a streaming platform that regiments its audience “so [advertisers] can somewhat be able to plan accordingly—that you have the flow of audiences so you can have them when you need them, not necessarily for a weekend when a show comes out.”

“Netflix releases an entire season, people binge over the weekend, then kind of goes dead on the other weeks,” said Zvonkin. “So it makes sense to slow down the release because at the end of the day, people who like to binge can wait until the season is over and then they can binge and everyone wins, right?”