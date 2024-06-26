Why streaming isn’t enough to reach voters in a cross-screen world

The race to November is heating up, and as we approach the first presidential debate of 2024 it’s more important than ever for political advertisers to be able to reach potential voters. In fact, the overall 2023-2024 election cycle is predicted to be the most expensive to date, with over $10 billion projected in ad spend, according to research from AdImpact.

Brand marketers have long followed consumer viewing habits to help inform their strategies, and it seems political advertisers are doing the same, with $1.3 billion expected to be spent on connected TV (CTV) this cycle. Undoubtedly, viewers are increasingly turning to CTV and streaming platforms; according to Nielsen, time spent on CTV streaming has increased to more than 36% of total TV usage in the U.S. as of May 2023.

But while CTV is an invaluable component for many advertisers, when it comes to reaching voters this election season it may not be enough as a standalone strategy. Here are three reasons why:

1. Time spent doesn’t equal voters.

The truth is that time spent with CTV doesn’t equate to eyeballs when it comes to political advertising. While viewers are moving to streaming, not every streaming platform supports advertising and not every AVOD platform supports political advertisements.

According to Nielsen, 38% of video time spent is with streaming environments. But when you boil that down to look at time spent with streaming by adults of voting age and where there's potential for political ads to run—it shrinks to approximately 25%.

That means political advertisers only have a small pool of voters or potential voters they can get in front of with streaming. If advertisers are shifting large parts of their budget to rely on CTV alone to get in front of viewers, they will not have the scale to do it due to the limited number of impressions, plain and simple.

On top of that, with the limited access to impressions, it is likely that those voters will be overexposed to ads, which can harm brand (or candidate) sentiment. In fact, a recent study found that 67% of viewers are annoyed by seeing the same ad more than once within the same ad pod.

2. Signal loss is impacting the ability to reach authenticated voters.

The advertising industry is experiencing growing concerns around data quality due to signal loss that is affecting the ability to accurately target and reach consumers. Today, much of CTV buying is still reliant on third-party signals like IP addresses, which can be less accurate when it comes to audience targeting. Research from CIMM and Go Addressable found that IP addresses are less precise than methods like addressable TV, which can be used to make the CTV you are buying (as well as linear) even better.

Using a tool like addressable TV, which is inclusive of linear, CTV and other forms of streaming in a single investment, gives political advertisers the ability to ensure they are reaching authenticated audiences in voter households, since it’s verified against MVPD (multichannel video programming distributor) subscribers or a streaming service registration. They can also more precisely target voters with the added ability to adjust creative messaging dependent on specific audience segments.

Additionally, it can help limit exposure to ad fraud—impressions not being delivered to real humans. In 2023, it was estimated that nearly $35 billion was lost to digital ad fraud in North America. When you couple that with an already limited supply, political advertisers might open themselves up to even fewer opportunities to reach voters with an overly heavy CTV approach.

3. Voters still watch live TV.

Despite what headlines or your evening viewing habits may suggest, people are still watching traditional TV, and a lot of it. Research found that households still spend over six hours per day with traditional, linear TV. On top of that, 91% of that viewing time is live. Not to mention, as November approaches, voters are expected to increase their TV viewing; a recent survey found that one third of voters will watch more TV as it gets closer to the election.¹

Live TV is still a draw for audiences since it offers a unique, “in the moment” type of viewing experience. Tentpole events, like many political debates, still primarily take place during a live, linear telecast—not streaming—and attract engaged viewers who want to experience it in real-time and discuss it with their social circles.

Advertisers would be remiss not to look to premium quality programming through the debates, as well as other live TV events like news and sports. In fact, 34% of multiscreen campaign reach is unique to news and sports, which are often viewed live.

Streaming as part of a holistic, multiscreen strategy

Advertisers must be sure to reach authenticated voters where they are. No one can deny that TV viewership has fragmented across screens and platforms, but traditional TV is still essential in reaching voter households.

For optimal campaign reach, political advertisers should look to allocate 10-20% of premium video investments to streaming while keeping the remaining budget in traditional TV. Political advertisers should remember, advertising today isn’t just about devices or platforms; it’s also about understanding your audience and reaching them wherever they choose to watch. And where they choose to watch might not be CTV alone.



Sources:



1. Comcast Advertising and Kantar Consumer Survey of Political Viewpoints. N=1240 Registered Voters. 6/10/24 – 6/13/24.