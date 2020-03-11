Media

Xandr CEO Brian Lesser exits AT&T

Brian Lesser is stepping down as CEO of AT&T's ad unit Xandr, according to people familiar with the situation
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 11, 2020.

Brian Lesser exits Xandr.

Credit: Courtesy Xandr

Brian Lesser, CEO of AT&T’s ad unit Xandr, is exiting the company, according to people familiar with the situation.

A spokesman declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by Reuters. It is unclear who will take his place. 

When Lesser was hired in 2017 to launch Xandr, amid AT&T’s acquisition of the formerly known Time Warner, he was looked upon as the face of the TV advertising revolution.

Lesser’s departure now throws into question that strategy, just as Xandr prepares to head into the upfront marketplace alongside WarnerMedia. It also follows the departure of Donna Speciale as president of ad sales at WarnerMedia in July. That role is still open and it remains to be seen how things will be organized following these changes. 

Lesser originally reported directly to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, but in September Lesser began reporting in to John Stankey after Stankey became chief operating officer of the company. Stankey also remains the CEO of WarnerMedia.

The news comes as reports surfaced regarding a successor for Stankey as CEO of WarnerMedia. According to reports, AT&T has considered former Hulu CEO Randy Freer and Hulu’s founding CEO Jason Kilar for the role. It is believed, according to multiple sources, that Lesser had been gunning for the job.

When Lesser was hired, Stephenson made the promise of advanced advertising a cornerstone of his campaign to acquire Time Warner, and brought Lesser in to be the glue between the distribution and the content from networks like Turner's TNT and TBS.

Lesser was charged with working to make commercials smarter and more targeted to audiences by incorporating data and technology.

His goal was to connect traditional TV, addressable TV, over-the-top streaming TV services and digital video inventory into a marketplace that's data-driven, as well as establish a way for advertisers to gauge ads' results on a variety of goals. Lesser had planned to build a programmatic platform by the end of 2019.

And for viewers, Lesser was looking to build a less intrusive commercial experience that included few ads and new formats.

During his tenure, Xandr made several acquisitions to build up the infrastructure to this end, including of the ad-tech firm AppNexus and sell-side platform clypd.  

Earlier this year, it was announced that Xandr and WarnerMedia would work more closely together from an ad sales perspective, including during this year’s upfront ad haggle.

And today, Xandr announced it is partnering with AMC Networks, Disney and WarnerMedia in an effort to help make audience-buying TV more efficient.

Lesser joined Xandr from GroupM, where he most recently led all of the agency’s North American business.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Xandr partners with AMC, Disney and WarnerMedia to improve TV audience targeting

Xandr partners with AMC, Disney and WarnerMedia to improve TV audience targeting
Coronavirus begins to take a toll on top-flight U.S. sports

Coronavirus begins to take a toll on top-flight U.S. sports
CBS, NBC re-up with the PGA Tour in a 9-year, $6.3 billion deal

CBS, NBC re-up with the PGA Tour in a 9-year, $6.3 billion deal
Procter & Gamble joins Time to name a century of Women of the Year

Procter & Gamble joins Time to name a century of Women of the Year
Chris Matthews is out at MSNBC

Chris Matthews is out at MSNBC
World Series sponsor YouTube TV beans baseball fans with regional blackouts

World Series sponsor YouTube TV beans baseball fans with regional blackouts
CBS navigates uncharted waters with Bloomberg debate ad

CBS navigates uncharted waters with Bloomberg debate ad

Inside NBC’s efforts to move away from demographic guarantees

Inside NBC’s efforts to move away from demographic guarantees