Dan Peres named Ad Age president

Under Peres, Ad Age has become a digital-first news organization and grown its audience exponentially, while revenue has reached its highest point in over a decade.

“Under Dan’s leadership, Ad Age has seen remarkable growth in both the audience segment of the business and overall revenue,” said KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications, parent company of Ad Age. “Dan has been successful in his ongoing vision for the brand, constantly working with his team to innovate while continuing to deliver top-tier journalism essential to the marketing industry.”

Prior to joining Ad Age, Peres served as editor-in-chief of Details magazine for 15 years.

“I look forward to working closely with Jeanine Poggi, our editor, and James Palma, our head of sales, along with the rest of the amazing team at Ad Age, to grow this iconic brand,” Peres said. “I am incredibly lucky—and proud—to be working with such a talented group of journalists, sales people, designers and event planners to keep Ad Age evolving as quickly as the industry it covers.”