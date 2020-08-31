News

Elon Musk is now richer than Mark Zuckerberg, following Tesla stock split

Musk, now the third-richest person in the world, has seen his net worth grow by $76.1 billion this year
Published on August 31, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Bayer to buy vitamin company Care/of at $225 million valuation

Elon Musk, now the third-richest person in the world.

Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is now the third-richest person in the world—at least for the moment.

Musk passed Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg Monday as shares of Tesla continued their unrelenting rally after undergoing a forward stock split. As of 11:25 a.m., Musk was worth $111.3 billion compared with $110.5 billion for Zuckerberg, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is updated at the end of each market day.

Musk has seen a meteoric rise in his wealth, with his net worth growing by $76.1 billion this year as Tesla shares surged more than 475 percent. Also helpful: an audacious pay package—the largest corporate pay deal ever struck between a CEO and a board of directors—that could yield him more than $50 billion if all goals are met.

Last week, the Tesla CEO joined Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in the rarefied centibillionaire club as tech stocks surged.

The heady pace of wealth accumulation in recent months is in stark contrast to the state of the global economy. Growth has slumped sharply since the pandemic began with companies laying off millions of workers and consumer demand cratering. The brunt of economic pain has been borne by young and lower-wage workers, whose jobs are typically more vulnerable to COVID-related layoffs.

Musk still has a long way to become the world’s richest person. Bezos is worth about $200 billion.

—Bloomberg News

Related articles
Musk mulls taking Tesla private
Elon Musk reopens Tesla's plant, dares authorities to arrest him
Is Facebook the winner of the Facebook ad boycott?
Garett Sloane

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Bayer to buy vitamin company Care/of at $225 million valuation

Bayer to buy vitamin company Care/of at $225 million valuation
China could block TikTok U.S. sale, and Biden spends big on TV ads: Monday Wake-Up Call

China could block TikTok U.S. sale, and Biden spends big on TV ads: Monday Wake-Up Call

Coca-Cola offers early departures to 4,000 in North America

Coca-Cola offers early departures to 4,000 in North America
Walmart's bid for TikTok makes sense, and Bon Appétit gets a new top editor: Friday Wake-Up Call

Walmart's bid for TikTok makes sense, and Bon Appétit gets a new top editor: Friday Wake-Up Call
Crock-Pot is dead. Long live Crockpot

Crock-Pot is dead. Long live Crockpot
UCLA sues Under Armour for walking away from $280 million sponsorship deal

UCLA sues Under Armour for walking away from $280 million sponsorship deal
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid Trump-induced turmoil

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid Trump-induced turmoil
TikTok CEO quits, and NBA Playoffs pause for Jacob Blake protests: Thursday Wake-Up Call

TikTok CEO quits, and NBA Playoffs pause for Jacob Blake protests: Thursday Wake-Up Call