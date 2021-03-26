Pepsi and Peeps have a baby, and New York set to legalize weed: Friday Wake-Up Call
Care for a Peepsi?
Good morning! Easter is right around the corner and Pepsi has the perfect partnership lined up with holiday favorite Peeps. Together, the soda brand and candy brand are selling a limited edition marshmallow cola. News of the soda made the rounds on social media on Thursday with more than 6,000 tweets sharing people’s disappointment that the collaboration, dubbed Pepsi x Peeps, isn’t called “Peepsi,” and who can blame them? “If this isn’t called Peepsi, go back to marketing 101,” reads one tweet.
The collab is actually tied to a national sweepstakes called #HangingWithMyPeeps which will award 10 grand prize winners who can prove they have a “show-stopping ‘Peepsonality,’” writes Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft. Peeps is aiming to bounce back after halting production due to the pandemic, while PepsiCo is continuing its experiments with unique flavor pairings.
Brand purpose comes to media buying
The worlds of brand purpose and media buying are blurring with Omnicom Media Group’s latest move. The holding agency struck a deal with BERA, which uses consumer surveys to calculate brand purpose and equity scores for brands. BERA worked with Jim Stengel, former chief marketer at Procter & Gamble, to define 13 purpose attributes that affect brand equity, such as cultural relevance and emotional connection. OMG plans on taking the data to inform and measure media buying and ad targeting, an area that usually steers clear of fuzzy buzzwords and concepts.
BERA then uses a “love curve” to track where brands are in their relationships with consumers, before giving each a “love score”—and doing it with speed. Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz writes that OMG plans on using the scores to win new business and help current clients. “I can get a really comprehensive view of the client and the customer perception for the client and their business in about two hours,” PHD Chief Analytics Officer Shaina Boone, who helped broker OMG’s deal with BERA, tells Schultz. “For me, that is incredible during a pitch.”
Big Apple weed
Weed, marijuana, Mary Jane, cannabis … whatever you call it, it’s going to be legal in New York. Lawmakers have struck a deal with New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older in the state, according to The New York Times. The Times writes that it could open up $4.2 billion industry and help tame racially disproportionate policing on low-level marijuana charges against Black and Hispanic people. It might take a year for the rules to fall in place, but when they do, companies will be able to deliver the plant, lounges will open to sell it, and citizens will even be able to grow it at home.
Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, Entertainment Studios, joined our live Ad Age Remotely yesterday to discuss his efforts to take legal action against brands that don’t allocate more ad dollars to Black-owned media.
Allen says every brand needs to commit a minimum of 2% of their ad budgets. “If they don’t do a minimum of 2%, I think you’re saying very clearly to Black America and Black American consumers that you don’t value us, you don’t cherish us, you don’t believe we should be a part of your economic budgets, and you will be held accountable,” he says. Watch the recap of the episode here.
