Salesforce names Sarah Franklin CMO as Stephanie Buscemi departs
Salesforce chief marketing officer Stephanie Buscemi is leaving the cloud software maker today. Her role will be filled immediately by Sarah Franklin, a 13-year veteran of Salesforce who most recently served as executive VP and general manager, Platform & AppExchange. It was not immediately clear where Buscemi might be headed. Efforts to reach her were not successful.
“We appreciate Stephanie’s contributions to Salesforce’s success over the past 6 and a half years and wish her the best in the next phase of her journey,” said a Salesforce spokesperson. Buscemi and her team led several of the company’s marketing initiatives, including Salesforce’s “Leading Through Change” virtual event series and “Dreamforce to You,” an online version of the company’s annual user conference.
Buscemi was named Salesforce executive VP and CMO in August 2018 after serving as executive VP of product solutions and marketing and chief operating officer and senior VP of marketing of Analytics Cloud. Before joining Salesforce, she was senior VP and CMO of IHS Markit and senior VP of marketing for SAP, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Franklin led the team that launched Salesforce’s gamified online learning platform called Trailhead, which helps people launch STEM careers, according to the company’s website. The program was launched in 2014 and is now an integral part of Salesforce’s brand, with more than 2.5 million learners on the platform, sources say.
Salesforce recently made headlines in December after it announced a deal to buy buzzy office messaging app Slack for $27.7 billion.