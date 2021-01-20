Triller will make its Super Bowl debut as the inauguration impedes other brands’ Big Game plans: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Triller makes its Big Game debut
Good morning! There are already a lot of newbies in the Super Bowl this year (looking at you Vroom, Scotts Miracle-Gro and Fiverr). Now, TikTok competitor Triller is the latest first-timer to take the field. Ad Age’s Garett Sloane writes that the music-and-video sharing app is working on a national Super Bowl commercial that will run on CBS during the game.
There are not many details available yet, but our anticipation is piqued. It’s far from the first startup to take a chance on the Super Bowl, but as Sloane writes, “there is a mixed history for the brands” that have tried. Some have floundered, some have made history. To see which other advertisers are running spots in this year’s Big Game, be sure to bookmark Ad Age’s regularly updated Super Bowl ad chart here.
Speaking of the Super Bowl…
The Triller Super Bowl news might have leaked, but other brands are deliberately waiting until after today's presidential inauguration to make Big Game announcements, Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi writes in this week’s Super Bowl Alerts newsletter.
“According to multiple PR leads, brands are asking to hold off on announcing their Super Bowl game plans until post-inauguration due to concerns about being swept up in any crises surrounding the swearing in of President-Elect Joe Biden,” writes Poggi.
What else to expect? We already know that Coca-Cola and Pepsi are sitting out of the game and there seem to be just as many celebrities on board than ever. For those who'll miss those soft-drink ads, check out our retrospective of Coke and Pepsi's greatest Super Bowl hits.
Netflix hits two milestones
A star of the pandemic, Netflix announced in its earnings on Monday that it has added 8.5 million paid subscribers to its service in the fourth quarter of 2020. That means its total number of subscribers now sits at a whopping 200 million, reports Bloomberg.
Despite the new subscribers, the streaming service’s profit for the quarter was still lower than it was year ago. In its fourth quarter, Netflix brought in $542 million, down from $587 million in its fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenue, however, jumped 21% to $6.6 billion. With that revenue jump, Netflix says it no longer needs to borrow money to keep its empire going. Binge away!
Fortnite kicks off soccer fever
Gamers: Ready your virtual cleats. Epic Games’ Fortnite is bringing soccer—the world’s most popular sport—to its 350 million global players. Fortnite has partnered with 23 soccer, or “football,” clubs from around the world to create in-game outfits, tournaments and emotes for players, including an “Air Punch” emote inspired by Brazilian soccer star Pelé. An Epic Games spokesperson says it’s the game’s largest sports partnership to-date.
Just briefly
Parler returns: Despite being dropped by Amazon Web Services and banned from Apple and Google app stores following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the right-wing app is back online thanks to the help of a Russian-owned web security service, reports Bloomberg. Did you see that one coming?
Saturday Morning doubles board of directors: Creative collective Saturday Morning is expanding its size as it aims to raise awareness and shift perceptions around racial bias and social injustice in the industry, writes Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft. On Tuesday, Saturday Morning announced five new members to its board of directors, and they don’t all have a background in advertising. See who made the cut here.
Feed Imagination: Goldfish crackers sure knows its target audience. The brand has a new out-of-home campaign called “Feed Imagination” from agency Zulu Alpha Kilo in which billboards and Instagram Stories share goldfish-themed artwork from kids aged 11 and under. The artwork was chosen from 11 contest winners. If I was a kid, I would be jealous…maybe I still am.
Mailchimp hails the local shops: Marketing automation platform Mailchimp is out with the latest update on its efforts to celebrate small businesses looking to change the world. This time, the service highlights local non-profits and smaller organizations in an animated spot from independent agency Kin. Watch it here.
There's still time to sign up: Here's an RSVP link for Ad Age's Ad Age Town Hall on the AAPI community. The Jan. 21 virtual event is free and examines how the industry can be more inclusive of Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander voices.
