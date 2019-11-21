Twitter says it will let all users hide replies to their tweets

Twitter said it will start letting all users hide replies to the tweets they send in an effort to improve the health of discussions and interactions on the service.

The company has been testing the feature since summer in different markets, including the U.S. and Japan, but it is now rolling it out globally. The tool lets users hide specific comments made on their posts, meaning those comments won’t be visible to other users unless they click a button to reveal them. The change provides a degree of control that could be used to keep spammers away or to hide hateful or inappropriate replies.

“Everyone should feel safe and comfortable while talking on Twitter,” the San Francisco-based company wrote in a blog post Thursday. “To make this happen, we need to change how conversations work on our service.”

—Bloomberg News