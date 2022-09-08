Artificial intelligence and creative marketing—how brands and agencies should experiment

To help, the creative folks at Dallery.Gallery have written a free, 82-page guide (downloadable here) to getting the right results, providing advice in categories ranging from photographic lighting styles to capturing mood and vibe.
Streamlining workflows
The most straightforward approach is using AI Art in mockups and comps for presentations. If the right stock art can’t be found, then make it with AI. Designers also can save precious time using AI to create new alternative compositions by seamlessly expanding backgrounds, adding, removing or modifying objects, animating assets with the use of secondary software and more.
Increasing effectiveness
Shutterstock recently acquired three AI companies, Pattern89, Datasine and Shotzr, combining them into a new AI suite of tools to deliver more impactful creative based on billions of data points from thousands of brands. For example, did you know the most-clickable topping is shrimp? Clickthrough rates on the sea creatures when placed on food have risen 186% over the last two years. So, if you’re photoshopping a pizza delivery banner, you might want to consider finding some inspiration from under the sea.
Just like the shift from typewriters to word processors ended whiteout on thumbs, and the move from presentation boards to PowerPoint eliminated nights of pitch prep spraying aerosol glue, the introduction of AI Art can add a new layer of convenience and creativity to our lives.
At least until computers are smarter than us. Then we can just hope that they don’t forget to feed us.