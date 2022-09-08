Artificial intelligence and creative marketing—how brands and agencies should experiment

In 2015 we saw Google DeepDream create psychedelic pictures of cats, and have since witnessed the proliferation of tools such as StarryAI and Wombo Dream launch alongside more advanced systems like Craiyon and Midjourney, which created a cover for The Economist.

Now, further advances have yielded two technical leaders capable of not only replicating the artistic styles of the great painters and mimicking Pixar’s 3D style, but of generating highly photorealistic images of people as well. OpenAI’s Dall·E 2 is available in closed beta with a paid credits system, while Google Imagen is still an academic research project.

Here’s a look at three areas where machine learning can be leveraged creatively:

Rapid concept visualization and inspiration

Using Dall·E 2, we explored how AI reimagines popular brand mascots for the modern era. Ronald McDonald became an updated vision of the 17th century clown archetype Pierrot. Wendy’s Wendy became more relatable as an Instagram influencer. For Dos Equis, we asked for “The Most Interesting Woman in the World.” And Mr. Clean became more relevant as a world-weary hero, looking for your help in tackling global environmental cleanups that go beyond daily kitchen grime.