B2B marketing—how customers helped a software company develop a new product category

Creating a new product category is the dream of many B2B marketers. What could be more differentiating than being in a category of one? Getting there is complicated by the fact that it isn’t a new category until analysts and customers deem it so. Recognizing this, software company Workato decided to write a book that celebrated how customers are using its automation tools in new ways.
“The New Automation Mindset,” which launched in August 2023, is performing beyond expectations, helping customers, prospects and analysts buy into the new category, said Bhaskar Roy, the company’s chief marketing officer.
Why did you decide on a book?
Workato brings both integration and automation in one single platform with one user interface and democratizes the way people do this—it felt like a new category in the innovation and automation space. The initial idea was to tell our customer stories as a means of differentiation and to in turn inspire our customers with additional use cases. What they were doing with the platform was just inspiring.
Was this a hard sell internally?
We didn't have to persuade our CEO, Vijay Tella. He saw the potential very early on when we spoke with the folks at Gainsight, Zuora, Andrew Chen and others who have had successful book launches that helped create a category. There wasn’t much that we had to do, honestly, to convince the board either—they were fully supportive when we shared the “why.”