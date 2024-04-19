B2B marketing—how customers helped a software company develop a new product category

How long did it take to write?

It took about two years. When we started, we underestimated the time it would take. Wiley signed up to be a publisher early on and we thought that we'd get it out in six months. But it takes much more time to write this kind of book—especially with all the iterations as you go. It was rewritten two or three times until we felt we could publish it.

During that time, there was this new market wave of AI, so we had to again go and refine the book. If we hadn’t done that, I think the book would’ve been a dud. Everyone is talking of AI and automation, and you launch an automation book without talking about AI? No one is going to pay attention to it.

How did you keep Workato’s content flowing?

We weren’t just off in a vacuum writing this—we were testing across the board. As we were writing our chapters, we would publish the core concepts on LinkedIn or our blog, gather reactions and feedback, and then incorporate them into the book. We also talked about the concepts at various events, including Activate, and at our user conference.

When we had the PDF version of the book, we sent it to a bunch of influencers, customers and friends to review and provide feedback throughout the entire process. Their feedback gave us a lot of confidence that this was going to work.

How did you promote the book?

We hosted various curated events, one at the NASDAQ with approximately 100 influencers and a curated panel. We took over the CIO National Awards, sponsoring a keynote by our CEO plus a panel discussion and handed out signed book copies of the book. And we officially launched the book at our Automate conference last August.We did all the standard marketing activities as well, from emailing to educating sales development representatives to direct mailers. We sent the book to customers with customized bookmarks pointing to specific chapters we thought they’d enjoy, including QR codes that linked to additional online resources. Then we got more ambitious and hired vendors who could help us achieve bestseller status—which we got with The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Publisher Weekly.