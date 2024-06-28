Brand safety—10 ways for marketers to move beyond the basics

At the Brand Safety Summit in London in May, I posed a challenge to the experts: How do we flip our perspective on brand safety from that of a challenge to a positive opportunity for brands and the digital ecosystem?

Media budgets are first and foremost investments in growing brands and driving sales. But they also end up being an investment in the media owners and platforms we choose. If we fund diverse voices, high-quality entertainment, investigative journalism and positive advertising environments, these investments will flourish. If we allow our advertising to appear in cheap made-for-advertising environments or around hate speech and misinformation—or simply opt out of news and diversity—that will be the shape of the media landscape within five years.

The reason many companies started to think about “brand safety” in the first place was because of extreme examples where people were called out for accidentally funding extremists or appearing alongside hugely inappropriate content. This led to a rapid rollout of new policies and brand safety verification tags, which play their part but give many advertisers a slightly false sense of security.

Avoiding front-page scandal is something that keeps media leaders up at night, but the real opportunity is in adopting a far more nuanced approach. It’s not about blocking everything out of an abundance of caution; it’s about taking the right approach to different spaces that allows your brand to play into the best inventory out there.