Data privacy—why brands must do more to protect consumers' personal information

For some years now, we've been predicting a tipping point in consumer awareness that would motivate brands to adopt responsible data practices.
We have long understood that consumers deeply value their privacy. However, there was a nagging question about their seeming apathy toward the current state of data privacy—a feeling helplessness over how their data is used and even abused.
As we delved deeper, we realized that this apathy didn't mean a lack of concern; rather, it reflected the overwhelming burden placed on consumers to manage and protect their own data and hold brands accountable for data practices.
Consider the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a landmark in data privacy and the dawn of a new era where consumer rights are respected, and businesses are committed to transparency. Five years on, it's clear that one of its central tenets—opt-in consent—does not equate to “informed” consent for consumers. How many people are willing to sift through pages of data agreements before consenting to how their data is manipulated? This approach is simply not right for most people.