Data privacy—why brands must do more to protect consumers' personal information

Some argue that interest in data privacy varies by population segment—a tech-savvy, ad-blocking user might care, but not online shoppers or avid users of social media apps. Or that Gen-Zers and millennials care more than boomers. There is some truth to those statements, but not with the framing.

Everyone cares about data privacy—but care more or less depends on the type of data in question. Consumers might not mind sharing location data if they believe the value exchange is worth it, while others may recoil at how behavioral data is used to generate hyper-personalized ads.

Each consumer’s threshold is unique. Are you comfortable with your location data, behavioral patterns and purchasing behaviors being accessed? How about the way you drive, where you go and how you brake and accelerate?

Is car data the tipping point?

The New York Times recently highlighted how some car manufacturers are collecting and sharing driving data, including details of every trip, speed, acceleration and braking information. This data is sold to data brokers and has been used by auto insurers to, among other things, increase policy premiums. The crux of the issue is the lack of transparency about data-sharing practices. Drivers were in the dark about driving behavior being monitored. Some manufacturers such as General Motors which was called out in the article, had not sufficiently informed drivers about how their data was being used.